Lady Gaga Poses For Photo With Five Former U.S. Presidents- But Why?

Five former Presidents and a Hillary-loving pop star from New York gathered to take a very odd photo.

Lady Gaga, born Stefani Germanotta, 31, posted this photo on her social media accounts:

Nothing more beautiful than everyone putting their differences aside to help humanity in the face of catastrophe. #OneAmericaAppeal pic.twitter.com/2TPdPonvWv — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) October 22, 2017

In front of her, that’s Jimmy Carter, Barack Obama, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton. It’s not photoshop, that’s from the Deep From the Heart: One America Appeal benefit concert for hurricane relief. The concert was held at Texas A&M University on Saturday, October 21st and by Sunday afternoon had raised almost $33 million from 80,000 donors. Trump appeared, but through a videotaped message.

The One America Appeal launched on September 7th, and the Twitter photo has well over 37,000 retweets and 141,000 likes.

Football player J.J. Watt raised over $37 million to support Hurricane Harvey victims, which officially makes him more effective than best selling pop stars and every living President. Score one for good ol’ fashioned all American athletes.

Gaga’s Twitter caption read “Nothing more beautiful than everyone putting their differences aside to help humanity in the face of catastrophe.” This was the first time since 2013 that all five of the living Presidents appeared at an event together.

In July, Lady Gaga tweeted angrily about the “Transgender Military Ban” that added transgendrism to a list of hundreds of disorders (including having an undescended testicle, acne, or a weird-shaped head) that can prevent you from undergoing active military service. At the time, we pointed out that since Lady Gaga was huffing and puffing over the high suicide rate of transgender teens, she should be happy to see that fewer of them will be in harm’s way by being rejected from overseas missions.

We should still be suspicious of Lady Gaga’s cries for unity. Her love of America is skin deep. No wonder Taylor Swift, who doesn’t say a peep about politics and sends flowers to police officers is the number one selling female artist.

When she entertained at the Superbowl Halftime show last year, she sang both “God Bless America” and “This Land is Your Land” by the communist sympathizer Woody Guthrie who had stolen the melody from the much more patriotic Carter Family. God Bless America was written by Irving Berlin, and Woody’s song was written as a critical response to it. The original lyrics to This Land included “God blessed America for me” but was struck out to add “This land was made for you and me” instead.