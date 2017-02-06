Lady Gaga Teaches Beyonce an EPIC Lesson During Super Bowl Half Time

Lady Gaga Teaches Beyonce an EPIC Lesson During Super Bowl Half Time
Last year, Beyonce performed at the Super Bowl half-time show. And it was a performance that brought on no small measure of controversy, thanks to Beyonce’s political posturing. So everyone was anxious to see how Lady Gaga would behave at this year’s half-time show… and she showed Beyonce how it was done.

During Beyonce’s show, she channeled the Black Panthers and performed her song “Formation”, an anti-police anthem. Beyonce’s back-up dancers gave Black Power salutes and blatantly promoted the Black Lives Matter movement. It was a performance that caused tons of controversy, and had police across the country boycotting her concerts.


There was a lot of speculation leading up to Lady Gaga’s performance. Many people thought that she would make a political statement; others said she would simulate group sex on stage, and some conspiracy sites even claimed that she would be leading a satanic ritual during the performance.

Instead, Lady Gaga blew everyone away.

She opened with a patriotic display, singing “God Bless America” and “This Land is Your Land”, as drones lit up the sky behind her. She then dropped into the stadium, and launched into a medley of her hits. She told the crowd that she was just here to make everyone “feel good”, with a diverse group of back-up dancers behind her. She hugged her emotional fans, thanked her mom and dad, and ended the epic performance with a mic drop.


All in all, her performance stunned the nation and left people thrilled. She was non-political, didn’t lip sync, and put on an incredible show.

And THAT, Beyonce, is how it’s done.

