Leftist George Takei Responds To Sick Sexual Assault Accusations [VIDEO]

Before speaking as some sort of moral authority for us little people, you might want to check your closet(s) for skeletons. Perhaps more specifically, skeletons who remember the horrible things you did (or tried to do to them) and will come out later with their story after being empowered by those who have decided that telling the truth is worth the risk.

While it seems that everyone in Hollywood is either a rapist or has been sexually abused/harassed by a fellow celebrity, one of the most shocking allegations has come from a former male model named Scott Brunton, who claims that actor and liberal mouthpiece George Takei (of “Star Trek” fame) assaulted him at a party in 1981.

Burton, who was 23 at the time of the alleged incident, is accusing Takei (then 44) of “groping at my crotch and trying to get my underwear off.” When Burton declined the actor’s advances, Takei told him to “get comfortable,” so the young man pushed him away and left the room.

This happened after Burton had been drinking and had fallen asleep, though in a lengthy Twitter post, Takei denied anything o the sort ever happening and claims that he is “bewildered” by the accusations. It should also be noted that not once did he spell the accuser’s name correctly. In fact, both times he used it, he spelled it differently, both times he was incorrect. It was almost as if he was mocking the guy.

Friends, I'm writing to respond to the accusations made by Scott R. Bruton. I want to assure you all that I am as shocked and bewildered at these claims as you must feel reading them. /1 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017

The events he describes back in the 1980s simply did not occur, and I do not know why he has claimed them now. I have wracked my brain to ask if I remember Mr. Brunton, and I cannot say I do. /2 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017

But I do take these claims very seriously, and I wanted to provide my response thoughtfully and not out of the moment. /3 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017

Right now it is a he said / he said situation, over alleged events nearly 40 years ago. But those that know me understand that non-consensual acts are so antithetical to my values and my practices, the very idea that someone would accuse me of this is quite personally painful. /4 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017

Brad, who is 100 percent beside me on this, as my life partner of more than 30 years and now my husband, stands fully by my side. I cannot tell you how vital it has been to have his unwavering support and love in these difficult times. /5 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017

Thanks to many of you for all the kind words and trust. It means so much to us. Yours in gratitude, George /end — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017

Despite saying all of this, a radio interview with Howard Stern appears to indicate that Takei DID, in fact, grope people against their will. He admitted to doing this in his own home, which coincides with what Burton says happened to him in the 80s.

You’ll have to listen to the audio below, but you’ll understand.

So, after the Harvey Weinstein scandal, but before he posted negative things about Kevin Spacey following accusations of him having inappropriate interactions with children, Takei went on Howard Stern and admitted to grabbing men without their consent.

Apparently, he had forgotten about all of this (conveniently) when he made his Twitter statement, but the Internet doesn’t forget.

Also, if you have anything dark in your past, don’t go on Howard Stern’s show. If the last few years have shown us anything, it’s that he manages to get the worst out of people and it can be found on any corner of the Internet.

Whoops.