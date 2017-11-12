Leftist George Takei Responds To Sick Sexual Assault Accusations [VIDEO]

12 Nov, 2017
Before speaking as some sort of moral authority for us little people, you might want to check your closet(s) for skeletons. Perhaps more specifically, skeletons who remember the horrible things you did (or tried to do to them) and will come out later with their story after being empowered by those who have decided that telling the truth is worth the risk.

While it seems that everyone in Hollywood is either a rapist or has been sexually abused/harassed by a fellow celebrity, one of the most shocking allegations has come from a former male model named Scott Brunton, who claims that actor and liberal mouthpiece George Takei (of “Star Trek” fame) assaulted him at a party in 1981.

Burton, who was 23 at the time of the alleged incident, is accusing Takei (then 44) of “groping at my crotch and trying to get my underwear off.” When Burton declined the actor’s advances, Takei told him to “get comfortable,” so the young man pushed him away and left the room.

This happened after Burton had been drinking and had fallen asleep, though in a lengthy Twitter post, Takei denied anything o the sort ever happening and claims that he is “bewildered” by the accusations. It should also be noted that not once did he spell the accuser’s name correctly. In fact, both times he used it, he spelled it differently, both times he was incorrect. It was almost as if he was mocking the guy.

Despite saying all of this, a radio interview with Howard Stern appears to indicate that Takei DID, in fact, grope people against their will. He admitted to doing this in his own home, which coincides with what Burton says happened to him in the 80s.

You’ll have to listen to the audio below, but you’ll understand.

So, after the Harvey Weinstein scandal, but before he posted negative things about Kevin Spacey following accusations of him having inappropriate interactions with children, Takei went on Howard Stern and admitted to grabbing men without their consent.

Apparently, he had forgotten about all of this (conveniently) when he made his Twitter statement, but the Internet doesn’t forget.

Also, if you have anything dark in your past, don’t go on Howard Stern’s show. If the last few years have shown us anything, it’s that he manages to get the worst out of people and it can be found on any corner of the Internet.

Whoops.

