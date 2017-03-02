Legendary Actress Tries FACT Checking Trump During Speech – She Ends Up Being The FOOL!

Bette Midler is an idiot and she just proved it once and for all. She thought she was so smart… far smarter than President Trump, so she fact checked him on violence in Chicago. Trump pointed out in his speech this week that more than 4,000 people were shot in Chicago last year and it is even worse this year. Midler said, ‘a ha!’ There were only 762 murdered in Chicago last year. Moron. There is a difference between being shot and being killed. Even Bette Midler should get that one. If anything, Trump understated the numbers.

Celebrities should stick to acting and stay the hell out of politics. It’s just embarrassing. She was flayed alive on Twitter for being such an opportunistic jerk. Trump is intent on stopping the out of control violence in Chicago and other major cities. He has made it one of his primary goals. I’m sure that will include sending federal marshals and other agencies in to quell the violence. Too many people are dying and progressive leaders won’t do their jobs and stop this, so Trump may have to step in. I’m sure that will horrify Midler as well.

From Western Journalism:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Legendary actress Bette Midler tried to fact-check President Donald Trump during Tuesday’s congressional address, but unfortunately for her, it backfired. Midler accused Trump of overstating gun violence in Chicago during his speech. “In Chicago, more than 4,000 people were shot last year alone — and the murder rate so far this year has been even higher. This is not acceptable in our society,” Trump said before members of Congress. Midler attempted to correct him by sharing an article from the Chicago Tribune on her Twitter account. Trump says that 4000 people were shot in Chicago in 2016. Chicago Tribune says 2016 ended with 762 homicides. https://t.co/f0AoJBDexV — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) March 1, 2017 Midler’s mistake was conflating shootings and homicides as being the same thing. This error was quickly pointed out to her. @BetteMidler They were shot and lived, unlike the poor 762. FFS, do you think before you tweet? — Mellecon (@Mellecon) March 1, 2017 @BetteMidler @chicagotribune shot and murdered are two separate things. Stop looking for reasons to criticize — John Thomas Barnes (@johnbarnesmusic) March 1, 2017 The figures Trump cited during his address were correct, per the Chicago Tribune Wednesday morning. “There were 4,367 shooting victims in the city last year, and 518 shooting victims so far this year,” the newspaper reported.

“We’ve financed and built one global project after another, but ignored the fates of our children in the inner cities of Chicago, Baltimore, Detroit — and so many other places throughout our land,” Trump said. The President’s statements were echoed by the sentiments of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who signaled in a speech Tuesday that the Justice Department would depart from obsessive monitoring of troubled police departments, which had previously been a central strategy of the Obama administration.

It looks like police are once again going to be allowed to do their jobs without fear of being canned for it. Meanwhile, celebrities like Bette Midler might want to fact check themselves and learn basic math and English. What a concept. I suppose it would be too much to ask that they use common sense and actually know what they are talking about before they open their pie holes and vomit all over everyone. No wonder people hate them almost as much as the media these days.