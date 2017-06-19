Lena Dunham Posts INSANELY Ignorant Father’s Day Message – Receives Instant Justice!

That settles it… Lena Dunham is THE biggest dumbass on Twitter. No contest. On Father’s Day she had a moronic tweet: “You don’t need a father – so many families work so many ways- but if you have one he better werk [sic].” Given the way this seahag is now and her twisted stories in her crappy book, she came from a dysfunctional family with parents that must have been something else. She even claims her dad taught her how to use a tampon. Who does that? I never had a mom growing up… long story, but I also never went to my father for that. Gross. By the way, I had the best father in the whole world and not a day goes by that I don’t miss him with all my heart and soul, so Dunham can pound sand.

Dunham just couldn’t shut it for one freaking day and let families enjoy themselves. She quickly deleted the tweet, but Mark Dice and others caught it. I agree with Ben Shapiro… just “go away.” Her message was some kind of social justice virtue signaling for gays, etc. I guess. Just lame and offensive. Donald Trump Jr. fantastically smacked her down and pointed out there was no such cultural vomiting on Mother’s Day. Nice and exactly correct.

From Breitbart:

Lena Dunham took to Twitter on Father’s Day to share a message related to the day’s celebration of dads across the country: “You don’t need a father.” “You don’t need a father – so many families work so many ways- but if you have one he better werk [sic],” Dunham wrote on Sunday morning. The Girls creator apparently deleted her post. But the message, captured by blogger Mark Dice, had already been spotted by several social media users, many of whom condemned the actress. “It never ends. Would be great to have just 1 day without the unnecessary SJW commentary,” wrote Donald Trump Jr. “Doubt there was a similar comment on Mother’s Day.” Soon after deleting her original tweet, Dunham wrote “Happy joyous Sunday to all the dads showing us how it’s done and all the moms who are being dads RN.” Earlier this month Dunham revealed that her father taught her how to use a tampon, an experience she says inspired her to invest in an organic tampon startup. In a lengthy message on Instagram, the far-left feminist activist explained how her father, Carroll, handed her a “tampon that was older than [she] was” after a day of hiking.

Just because Dunham is miserable and has been her whole freaking life, doesn’t mean she should subject the rest of the world to it. I don’t follow her or watch her and my life is immensely better for it. I would almost feel sorry for her if she wasn’t such a hosebeast. There are many out there who would give anything to have a good father or to have someone back. But Dunham doesn’t give a damn about anyone’s feelings but her own. She’s a selfish shrew.

Then Dunham went on a diversity trip. Gag. “I love men, I love alternative families and the only thing I hate is people who can’t respect a diversity of family dynamics. Peace.” She loves anything that is freakish, twisted and not normal. If you are an everyday, loving family, Dunham detests you. And of course on Mother’s Day she promoted abortion: “This Mother’s Day, let’s vow to protect our right to become mothers when and how we want #choice #blessthemothers.” Because nothing screams motherhood like butchering the unborn. Why the hell is this person famous? She’s disgusting beyond belief.

He's her deleted Tweet, saved for posterity. pic.twitter.com/jkXF1YLg9o — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) June 18, 2017

It never ends. Would be great to have just 1 day without the unnecessary SJW commentary. Doubt there was a similar comment on Mother's Day. https://t.co/pYe2WEqhgc — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 18, 2017

Happy joyous Sunday to all the dads showing us how it's done and all the moms who are being dads RN — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 18, 2017

I love men, I love alternative families and the only thing I hate is people who can't respect a diversity of family dynamics. Peace. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 18, 2017

This Mother's Day, let's vow to protect our right to become mothers when and how we want #choice #blessthemothers — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) May 10, 2015