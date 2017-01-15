Liberal celebrity has meltdown over Trump, then reveals what helped CRUSH Hillary

Judd Apatow, the extremely successful producer, director, and comedian is freaking out over the election of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States.

Much of Hollywood’s elitist liberals have suffered a meltdown or freakout over Trump, but Judd Apatow’s recent interview also revealed one thing that possibly eliminated Hillary’s chances to win Presidency.

Judd mentions Hillary’s speech tour and reminds Americans that you simply cannot go on “speeches” and get paid that ridiculous amount of money, then expect to be elected President.

Apatow stated that speech tours should be your victory lap. They should be what you do at the end of your career, not before you run for President.

He’s right about that.

How are we supposed to work when all of reality is a freeway chase? — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 11, 2017

New York Times reports – Apatow concedes that “clearly Hillary Clinton made a few enormous mistakes. One of those mistakes, to me, was that you can’t get paid that much for speeches and go back into politics. That has to be your victory lap — you cash in, you do the speeches and you’re done.”

This has been the typical reaction from liberal Hollywood personalities, but is it a meltdown or much deeper personal issues?

Apatow has revealed weight gain and seems to blame it on Donald Trump. Then asks how he’s supposed to work.

I guess you work just like everyone else who needs a few bucks to pay their bills. Oh wait, he’s a celebrity with boatloads of cash. He doesn’t need it as much as the hard working American. He could take the entire year off and not flinch.

It seems like sometimes the rich Hollywood folks forget to remain humble.

They forget that some Americans live paycheck to paycheck and don’t have the luxury that rich celebrities have.

Maybe they should remember that once in a while.