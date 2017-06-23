A-list Hollywood Actor Asks About Assassinating Trump, Immediately Regrets It [WATCH]

Not many celebrities are fans of Donald Trump — that much is clear. But while plenty of liberal celebrities say abhorrent things, not many cross the line into assassination fantasies. Kathy Griffin did, was raked over the coals for it, and very likely destroyed her career. Has another celebrity now done the same thing?

Johnny Depp, the A-list actor best known for Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise, attended England’s Glastonbury Festival on Thursday. He was there to give a speech before a showing of his 2004 film “The Libertine”, which covered the life of 17th-century poet John Wilmot, the Earl of Rochester. But instead of talking about the film, or about Wilmot, Depp veered into crazy territory and started talking about Donald Trump instead.

“Can we bring Trump here?” he asked the crowd. “I think he needs help and there are a lot of wonderful dark, dark places he could go.” He then continued on, asking, When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?”

The crowd immediately began to boo, but Depp seemed unfazed, and shrugged it off. He also noted that his comments would be “in the press”, but continued nevertheless. “I want to clarify, I’m not an actor. I lie for a living,” he said. “However, it has been a while and maybe it is time.”

Depp was clearly referencing John Wilkes Booth, the actor-turned-assassin who murdered President Abraham Lincoln after the end of the Civil War. Booth shot Lincoln at Ford’s Theater in Washington, D.C. in 1865.

Depp’s comments sparked immediate controversy, and Friday morning, Donald Trump, Jr. weighed in, pointing out that Depp has been accused of domestic violence against his ex-wife, Amber Heard:

Ha, Depp wants to make social commentary: Johnny Depp's team knew of alleged abuse of Amber Heard https://t.co/WyybzEx3hT via @MailOnline — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 23, 2017

Do you think that Depp’s comments should be taken as a threat against the president?