Lord of the Rings’ Actor Sean Astin Defends Friend Corey Feldman’s Sexual Abuse Claims

Actor Sean Astin, currently of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things 2, had some things to say about his friend Corey Feldman’s current accusations of sexual impropriety committed against him as a child actor. The two starred together in 1985’s iconic coming of age film, Goonies. And Feldman alleges that as a child Star, he endured sexual abuse from adults in the movie business.

Feldman has a goal of exposing the sexual abuse of Hollywood toward child actors and wants to make a film about it. He is talking about raising 10 million dollars to finance that film. Astin, being interviewed on SiriusXM’s “Jim and Sam Show,” opined about the project, “There’s a lot of issues to separate out, with that.”

Astin went on to explain, “First and foremost, is, he was abused as a child and that gives him an awful lot of room to express himself and develop himself. He’s got his whole rationale, and he’s been in so many interviews lately, and he should speak for himself about how and why and who he talks about things. But I think it’s unfolding well.”

He continued, “I think he’s legitimately opened himself up for criticism because of the overlap between personal gain and a crusade to help other people, but at the same time a lot of the people who support him, don’t care. They want to see what he does, they want to see if he can actually help people.”

Astin continued, “He’s been on this thing for his whole life, since he was 14 or 15 he’s been pursuing this…catharsis for himself and this sense of need for justice and wanting to help other people, and everything else.”

Looking back at the set of Goonies, Astin remembered, “Watching him on the set of ‘The Goonies’ and the lack of parental care for him was horrifying. And we all loved and cared about him, but there’s like only so much you can do. He was strong-willed and had a lot of energy and was doing things, and I don’t know that in that certain moment, you can go, ‘Hey Corey, I want to talk to you about the lack of parental supervision you have and how that’s going to affect your life.’”

Astin expressed that, “Hopefully, this doesn’t play out as a personal tabloid story. The fact is, real people all over the country are starting to have a conversation, and it can be very distracting if it distills down into some kind of typical (story). My only concern is (it) won’t actually develop into the complex conversation that needs to happen. And if it doesn’t, and it becomes about quickly pointing fingers and making accusations and the obvious stuff, I think it will be a missed opportunity.”

Sean Astin released a public statement regarding Feldman’s allegations, which said in part that he “has my support, not my blind support, but my reasoned, careful support.”

Hollywood is currently imploding with multiple allegations of sexual abuse and molestation at every level. Feldman is only one actor embroiled in it. It seems that Tinseltown has been getting away with criminal sexual abuse for decades. That is all coming crashing down and taking big careers with it. Good riddance. America is sick of Hollywood predators and thugs lecturing the rest of us on how to live. Go clean up your own house first.