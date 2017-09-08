They Mad? Al Sharpton Group Wants Kid Rock Concerts CANCELLED!

Kid Rock has officially triggered Al Sharpton and his cadre of race baiters. He has been selected as the opening act for the new, $860 million Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The fact that he flies a Confederate flag as a backdrop to his performances has set the civil rights group, Al Sharpton’s National Action Network (NAN), on fire. Kid Rock has also lambasted Colin Kaepernick and his America-hating take-a-knee stance during the National Anthem. Worst of all, Kid Rock supports President Trump. It doesn’t matter that he has black guys in his band, the accusations of white supremacy are now being leveled at him. STUPID.

Just six short years ago, the Detroit NAACP gave Kid Rock an award for his philanthropy and support of the city. But when he started criticizing Black Lives Matter, they turned on him. Evidently, you can only have racism on the white side of things… not. Now, these militant racists want Kid Rock’s concerts canceled because he’s a white supremacist… which he’s not. They demanded the cancellation even more after a concert last month in Iowa, where Kid Rock told fans that “football’s about ready to start” and then went on to say, “You know what? (expletive) Colin Kaepernick,”

Kid Rock hails from Michigan… from the Detroit suburbs. He is proud to call it home. Right now, he has six concerts scheduled at the new arena. Peter Hammer, the director for a Detroit civil rights group at Wayne State University said, “Everything is different post-Charlottesville.” He called Kid Rock’s concerts at the Little Caesars Arena “incredibly tone deaf.” Gee, that’s not racist at all. “These are moments where you have to act as a matter of character and state what your values are,” Hammer added. “Everything now is becoming symbolic. That means we have to choose our symbols carefully.” So, either fall into goosestep with militant racists or you are a racist. These people are deeply disturbed.

The president of the Detroit chapter of NAN, Rev. Charles Williams II, is planning a protest ahead of Rock’s shows and wants the shows canceled. “This is the straw that broke the camel’s back,” Williams said. “When you hire Kid Rock, who is known to be dog-whistling and cat-calling to white supremacist organizations and the white supremacist community, alt-right, whatever you want to call them, and you take our tax dollars to do that? That’s wrong.” What a bunch of lying racists.

The night that Kid Rock received the award from the NAACP, he said, “I love America. I love Detroit, and I love black people.” Does that sound like a racist to you? He has called the controversy surrounding his use of the Confederate flag a “fiasco.” It is and so is tearing down Confederate statues. It’s a historical disgrace. “I’ve never flown that flag with any hate in my heart. Not one ounce,” he said before announcing $50,000 in donations from his foundation to Detroit recreation centers and other groups.

The real reason these people hate Kid Rock is that he endorsed and supports President Trump. Now, he’s seriously considering running for the Senate in Michigan and they are terrified he will win. He’s up against Debbie Stabenow and is polling well. Elizabeth Warren has warned not to take Kid Rock for granted the way they did Donald Trump. Kid Rock will make some sort of announcement on his political decisions following the first song at next Tuesday’s concert. It’s sure to trigger the left all over again. Because diversity, y’all.