Maher Has Fake News: ‘Trump Is ‘Dehumanizing’ the Media, It’s Like Rwanda and Nazi Germany’ [VIDEO]

Bill Maher is back to being his detestable self once again. On his show “Real Time,” he went to bat for the media and accused the President of dehumanizing them just like Rwanda and Nazi Germany did to people. Excuse me? First off, the criticism and distrust the media gets is richly earned and deserved. When you act as a propaganda outlet for communists, then you can understand why no one listens to you or believes you. The media has smeared and slandered the President since long before he was elected. Not only does he despise the media, the common man does as well and with very good reason.

There is no respect here between the media and the President. Perhaps if they treated him like the actual President of the United States, he might return the favor. Instead I see salacious headlines every morning full of lies about the man. One of the very worst out there is the Washington Post. Maher may be media, but so am I. Media is supposed to report the facts and not put forth a blatantly untrue political agenda and conduct a coup from within to unseat a sitting President. So yeah… I get why Americans hate the media. For the most part, they are indeed dishonest people.

From Breitbart:

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that President Trump is engaging in dehumanization of the media in a manner that is comparable to Rwanda and Nazi Germany. Maher said, “[T]his does get personal to me, and I would think everybody here, because we’re all media or media adjacent. He went after the media again this week. ‘These are truly dishonest people. … [T]hey’re bad people. And I really think they don’t like our country.’ You know, this sort of dehumanizing, the chanting about McCain, where you have absolutely no compassion. You know, this is what Rwanda and Nazi Germany — when you make it so that people don’t feel any compassion for another group of people, you open the door for absolutely the worst demons.”

Show me exactly how the media loves this country? They support Antifa, communists and Black Lives Matter. They love terrorists. They tear down absolutely everything that is good and moral. Instead they promote and defend perversion and evil. Something that Maher is intimately familiar with. Perhaps the lack of compassion is not so much that, but instead being fed up with lying, dishonest politicians and media spokesholes. Americans have had it up to here with you idiots.

It’s true that when a mob or a leader eliminates compassion for someone, bad things happen. But if he’s worried about the genocide of the media, I don’t think they have anything to worry about. What Maher is sore over is his fear of the media being shut out and people wising up enough to not watch chuckleheads like himself. Things have changed forever and the media has brought this on themselves. Saying that Trump is dehumanizing the media like Rwanda and Nazi Germany is the worst kind of fake news. The media has done that to themselves.