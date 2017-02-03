Mega Rich Hollywood Actress wails: “Shutting door doesn’t make us safer!” from her Fortress

I’ve always admired Angelina Jolie. Usually, I think her humanitarian efforts and causes are good ones. But this time, she’s way off mark and has sided with the elitists in Hollywood. In an op-ed for the New York Times, Jolie exhorted that closing our doors to refugees is not who we are and will set fire to countries across the globe. First of all, we are not ‘closing our doors’ to refugees. It is seven countries who are terrorism hotbeds and it is not permanent. This is a ‘freeze’ if you will on refugees until extreme vetting can be put in place. Like so many celebrities, Jolie is wailing rhetoric, rather than reciting facts.

Angelina is an incredibly wealthy woman. I don’t begrudge her that… she’s earned it. But it is very easy to lecture Americans on securing their borders and wanting those that come here to be thoroughly vetted before we let them in, when you live in your own private fortress, where you are protected from what is going on. I realize that Jolie has gone to some of the most dangerous places on earth and has spoken passionately at the UN for the victims of ISIS, but she has no idea the fear of these beasts that everyday Americans live with while trying to figure out how to protect themselves.

From The Hollywood Reporter:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

“We are lighting a fuse that will burn across continents, inviting the very instability we seek to protect ourselves against,” the actress writes in a new op-ed. Angelina Jolie is speaking out against President Donald Trump’s executive order targeting Muslim-majority nations and restricting refugees from entering the U.S. In an op-ed Thursday for The New York Times, the actress and activist argues that as a country, “we must never allow our values to become the collateral damage of a search for greater security. “Shutting our door to refugees or discriminating among them is not our way, and does not make us safer,” Jolie writes. “Acting out of fear is not our way. Targeting the weakest does not show strength.” The executive order that Trump signed last week, impacting refugees as well as immigrants and visitors from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, has been largely protested in Hollywood since its inception. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as well as hundreds of celebrities joined protests at airports around the country over the weekend, with more actors speaking out against the travel ban on Sunday at the SAG Awards.

I disagree with Jolie that this will worsen our fight with terrorists. You cannot placate Jihadists. You cannot say, ‘let them in’ and come to the conclusion that if you do that they won’t hurt people. The opposite is true. Jolie, who serves as special envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, says “the lesson of the years we have spent fighting terrorism since Sept. 11 is that every time we depart from our values we worsen the very problem we are trying to contain.” No, the lesson is that we need to secure our borders and not let radical Islamists in to kill us. If we had done that to begin with, 9/11 would probably have never happened.

Jolie never mentioned Trump’s name, but she did rebuke the president’s refugee order calling it a departure from “our country’s history of giving shelter to the most vulnerable people. Americans have shed blood to defend the idea that human rights transcend culture, geography, ethnicity and religion.” While acknowledging Trump’s pledge to protect America from its enemies around the world, Jolie says the president’s action “must be measured and should be based on facts, not fear.” I contend they are based on facts. What has open borders and bringing in Islamic refugees done for us? Look at the facts… it has brought terrorism into our country and crime. President Trump is protecting America and not hiding in some ivory tower as those in Hollywood are doing.

We welcome refugees and immigrants that come here legally and pass a background check. That is survival and quintessentially logical and American. It seems to me that Angelina is the one short on facts and reacting through fear of reprisal from Jihadists.