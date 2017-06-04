Michelle Malkin brutally smacks Kathy Griffin down: ‘Worst kind of soulless troll’ [VIDEO]

Kathy Griffin is still in the news, unfortunately, but this time it’s because Michelle Malkin got on Fox News and took her to the woodshed.

You don’t get to attack the President of the United States in the way that Griffin did and expect to be free from the consequences. Especially from people who have common decency and would never think of doing anything like that, no matter how much we hate the person in office.

While on Fox News’ “Hannity,” conservative journalist Michele Malkin decided to talk about Kathy Griffin an her arrogant “apology” next to her attorney, Lisa Bloom.

During a press conference during which she called Trump a “bully” and essentially blamed the loss of her career on him (not her own stupidity because that would be too easy), Griffin claimed that the First Family is intentionally targeting her and trying to ruin her life.

“What’s happening to me has never happened — ever — in the history of this great country,” Griffin said, “which is that a sitting president of the United States and his grown children, and the first lady, are personally — I feel — personally trying to ruin my life forever. Forever.”

Malkin refused to accept that excuse:

“This Kathy Griffin press conference was an utter dumpster fire. She really is the worst kind of soulless troll. And I really don’t have anything better to say about [Griffin’s attorney] Lisa Bloom, who is essentially a mooching tick on a soulless troll.” “I think the worst part of the press conference was the crocodile tears, as you mentioned, of Kathy Griffin, and an outright lie. You know, on top of everything else, Kathy Griffin is just the worst kind of liar, because she said she’d never hurt a child, even though she is on record in an interview with Vulture Magazine saying that she specifically … said she was going to target Barron Trump. As a mother of a 13-year-old son who would have just been just as traumatized by that bloody, sick and vile image of Donald Trump that Kathy Griffin and Tyler Shields were responsible for, as a mother, my blood boils.”

Watch the video below:

Griffin should not be allowed to escape from the consequences of her actions and Malkin is going to make sure she’s not.