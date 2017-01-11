Mike Rowe BURNS Meryl Streep After She Trashes Trump

You just gotta love Mike Rowe. He’s a totally down to earth guy that just tells it like it is. And he burned Meryl Streep in the most epic way possible after she trashed President-elect Trump. Mile told a story of a failed date back in 1986, when the girl he was with forced him to see Heartburn with Meryl Streep Instead of Alien with Sigourney Weaver. Let’s just say it didn’t end well… much like the blowback after Streep hypocritically lectured Americans over Donald Trump at the Golden Globe Awards.

Rowe says that the movie lived up to its name and was just horrific, possibly the worst performance of Streep’s career and that’s saying something. It led to Rowe breaking up with his girlfriend that night. But he says he would gladly watch that awful piece of tripe given the choice between it and the Golden Globes’ travesty. That’s a brave man… I can’t do either one, in fact… I can’t stand anything with Streep in it period. At least she’s consistent.

From Louder with Crowder:

Dang, people are still annoyed at Meryl Streep’s weird Golden Globes rant (see Norm McDonald Drop Kicks Meryl Streep with Just One Tweet and UFC’s Dana White Blasts ‘Uppity 80-year-old’ Meryl Streep for Golden Globe Rant). Up next: LwC favorite Mike Rowe. He told Facebook of a date he was on once, who made him go see the Streep flick Heartburn instead of Alien in 1986. That’s just wrong, but Mike says it better: So, instead of watching Sigourney Weaver sashay around a spaceship in tiny underpants, fighting aliens that popped out of her crew mates abdomens, I watched Meryl Streep pretend to fall in love with Jack Nicholson, in what was quite possibly the worst performance of her career, showcased in a truly dreadful film that lived up to its title in every way imaginable. Seriously Sarah, it was God-awful. And afterwards, we got into an argument at Bennigan’s and broke up during the appetizer. All in all, one of the worst dates I’ve ever had, thanks in part to a truly unconvincing performance by Meryl Streep. But I’d happily sit through it again before watching a repeat of The Golden Globes.

I keep flashing back to the look on Mel Gibson’s and Vince Vaughn’s faces while this geriatric diva spewed her political views all over the stage. This is a woman who supports the butchers of Planned Parenthood and enthusiastically applauded the child rapist Roman Polanski when he received an Oscar in 2003. She has received a ton of awards and I consider her to be a highly over-rated actress who thinks far too much of herself.

One of Mike’s worst evenings when he was young was just outdone by one of the worst evenings he’s having now… they both have Meryl Streep in common. The woman is a partisan Marxist hack and she really needs to shut it and fade away… much like her career.