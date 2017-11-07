Mila Kunis’ Pence Prank Backfires When Conservatives Hit Back Where It Hurts! [VIDEO]

You remember Mila Kunis, right? She’s the one that thought she was so clever. Mila wanted to put Vice President Mike Pence in his place on abortion, so she started donating every month to Planned Parenthood in his name. Pence is a devout Christian and is solidly against baby killing, while Mila is really into the butchering of the unborn. Her ‘prank’ incensed conservatives and they are now calling for a boycott on Twitter of Jim Beam, because she is their advertising ‘face’.

Kunis is Jim Beam’s global brand spokesperson. She outed herself to Conan O’Brien last week that she is giving to Planned Parenthood in Pence’s name so he will get a thank you note every month from them. She explained her not-so funny joke:

I apologize if I’m offending anybody. It’s not so much a prank as much as I disagreed with some of the stuff that Pence was doing and was trying to do. And so as a reminder that there are women out there in the world that may or may not agree with his platform, I put him on a list of recurring donations that are made in his name to Planned Parenthood. Every month, to his office, he gets a little letter that says like, “An anonymous donation has been made in your name.” I don’t look at it as a prank, this is like, I strongly disagree, and this is my little way of doing it. It’s a peaceful protest.

It’s childish and disgusting. Jim Beam would do well to cut ties with Kunis over this. She was stupid enough to go on national television and tell the world what she was doing because she was so darned proud of it. A number of Twitter users are peacefully protesting by letting Jim Beam know how they feel and stating they will go with their competitors instead because of this.

Pence is a staunch pro-life advocate. He is the first sitting Vice President to have addressed the annual March for Life event held on the National Mall each year on the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade. I’m sure he never sees the letters from the pink butchers because of security, but it’s insulting. As for Planned Parenthood, they are actively encouraging their advocates to make donations to the abortion mill in Pence’s name. Sick and twisted.

Last year alone, Planned Parenthood confirmed it had received some 200,000 individual donations in Pence’s name. “We’ve seen an unprecedented outpouring of support, with more than 200,000 people donating in the week following the election — a quarter of whom pledged to be monthly supporters, recognizing the long-term work that is needed,” the group’s president Cecile Richards stated.

This all began before the presidential election last year. Abortion supporters pushed a “Periods for Pence” campaign. They lamely attempted to harass the then-Indiana governor, who had signed a bill to protect babies with disabilities from abortion, by sending him detailed messages about their monthlies – their menstrual cycles. Gross and ewww! These people are seriously disturbed. As soon as Mike Pence was chosen as Trump’s running mate, Planned Parenthood tried to resurrect the “Periods for Pence” campaign.

Is this the kind of person Jim Beam really wants representing them? I don’t think so. It’s a PR nightmare. A huge share of their market is conservative. There are lots of pretty faces out there guys… but a customer base, that is forever, unless you tick them off like this. Choices have consequences. I suggest they rethink Kunis as their choice of representative.

#BoycottJimBeam I can't support a company whose spokeswoman cannot leave POLITICS out of selling Whiskey. I was just about ready to buy — kstev99 (@kstev99) November 3, 2017

Just in time for the holiday season, I will be #BoycottJimBeam due to thier support of a spokesperson supporting PP who kills babies. — Black Labs Matter (@mschroed99) November 4, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump is set to undermine your #reprorights so maybe they both should hear about your periods? ¯_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/lIHCnTFcob — Planned Parenthood (@PPact) July 14, 2016

Just going to leave this here: "Mike Pence vs. Women's Periods" https://t.co/euFl1XyQ9Q #PeriodsforPence — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) July 14, 2016