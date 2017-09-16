Moody Maher: Trump’s Florida Properties Suffering No Damage Shows ‘There Is No God’ [VIDEO]

God is good. Especially when it comes to disappointing unmitigated evil asshats like Bill Maher. On his show “Real Time” yesterday, Maher said that God doesn’t exist because none of President Trump’s properties were destroyed or even suffered damage. Well, there’s another way to look at that Bill… maybe He exists and was protecting those properties. Maybe He did it just to piss you off. That makes as much sense as your supposition, if not more.

And let the whinging begin… from Maher: “But here’s the most amazing thing of all, amid all the destruction in the path of that hurricane, neither Mar-a-Lago, nor Trump’s estate in St. Martin’s, nor any of his golf courses in the path got damaged at all. They all escaped almost completely unscathed, which just goes to show something I have always believed, there is no God.” Spoken like a true atheist. That’s okay Bill, God believes in you. I wouldn’t, but He does. This was after he said, “Trump has a $28 million compound on the island of San Martens and it looks like it’s going to get completely wiped out. Today he said ‘Darn, that’s where I keep my tax returns,” Maher joked. Gee, he’s learning to live with disappointment and that makes me very, very happy.

What kind of evil troll wishes for someone to be harmed like that? I don’t care who you are. Personally, I don’t know anyone who sits around like that wishing destruction and misery on someone else. Do you?

Hurricane Irma has left massive destruction in her wake. Over 60 people are dead because of the storm and millions in Florida are without power. My brother-in-law and his family are among those without power still. We just shipped them a freezer full of food since they lost what they had in the storm. Their neighbor has power and is now powering their freezer once again until their juice comes back on. David is a home appraiser and will eventually help with those when they rebuild. In the meantime, he’s unemployed until the mess is cleaned up, so he’s out helping people clean up and rebuild. He’s not wishing evil on others like Maher is.

Maher didn’t only wish ill on President Trump… he boasted that climate change “deniers all have beach houses” in the line of the storm. Hoping they would suffer as well. This guy is a vile, lousy excuse for a human being. I mean that. He’s hateful and wicked to his core. “Trump, Rush Limbaugh, Ann Coulter, the Koch brothers all have houses that are gonna be wiped out probably — I’m not gloating,” Maher said on Sept. 9th. “It’s just an inconvenient truth,” he added, joking with the name of Al Gore’s alarmist 2006 film. Yeah, like that piece of trash wasn’t one huge lie. And again, the joke is on Maher as I believe none of the above were hurt at all by the storm.

Maher is beclowning himself yet again. He ridiculously claimed earlier this year that the United States was “gassing” its own people “with CO2” in 2017, comparing it to the way Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad used chemical weapons against his own people. How anyone can listen to this hellish moron is beyond me. But on the bright side, as I said, he’s massively depressed because God let him down. Imagine how God feels.