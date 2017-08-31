Musician Explains WHY She Despises America and Americans

Celebrities that claim to hate America are nothing new. Being that most celebrities are also liberal, it’s not surprising that America-bashing is trendy and common. But it tends to bring about massive backlash, as most of their American fans don’t appreciate being trashed in the media. So will this female rapper’s fans revolt now, too?

Azealia Banks is a New York-born female rapper who originally gained notoriety on MySpace. At 17, she was given an official recording contract — but she’s now much more well known for her various feuds with other celebrities and the controversies she sparks. And an interview with “Playboy” magazine seems as if it will become her next major scandal.

Banks complained about “fat white Americans” in the interview and her hatred for this country. “I hate everything about this country. Like, I hate fat white Americans,” she said. “All the people who are crunched into the middle of America, the real fat and meat of America, are these racist conservative white people who live on their farms. Those little teenage girls who work at Kmart and have a racist grandma – that’s really America.”

She also argued that black Americans deserve reparations to make up for slavery. “Black people need reparations for building this country, and we deserve way more f****** credit and respect,” she said. And she then moved on to attack white singer Lorde, a frequent subject of her rants on Twitter. ”

It’s always about race,” she complained. “Lorde can run her mouth and talk shit about all these other b******, but y’all aren’t saying she’s angry. If I have something to say, I get pushed into the corner …y ’all motherf*****s still owe me reparations! That’s why it’s still about race. Really, the generational effects of Jim Crow and poverty linger on. As long as I have my money, I’m getting the f*** out of here and I’m gonna leave y’all to your own devices.”

People quickly took to Twitter to blast her for her remarks.

But considering her history, Banks is likely thriving on the outrage. She’s previously claimed that descendants of slave trading families should “all have their houses burned and their finances seized” and attacked white men, saying, “I think white men all need to be locked away in a psych ward… Considering the atrocities committed by white men ON THE WORLD”.

Of course, if she hates America so much, then why is she still here?