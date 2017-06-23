NASA stuck cleaning up mess left by Gwyneth Paltrow

Once dubbed ‘the most beautiful woman’ alive (God only knows why), Gwyneth Paltrow is as loony as they come. Or maybe, she’s as crafty as a fox ripping people off for feel-good weird crap. Maybe both. She seems to have had a run-in with NASA recently. This is a woman who sells stuff on her site called Goop.com that is pricey and utterly useless. You can get a t-shirt for $105, or you can read about “vaginal steams.” I can’t even process that one. But just as ridiculous are her wearable healing stickers that promote healing. Just no.

This is a scam that just boggles the mind. Paltrow claims the stickers are pre-programmed to an ideal frequency. Uh yeah… bull crap. The group that sells these moronic thingies is called Body Vibes and they market the new-age stickies through Goop.com. They claim they are “made with the same conductive carbon material NASA uses to line space suits so they can monitor an astronaut’s vitals during wear,” CNN reported. And it will only cost you $60 for 10 of these tiny little miracle stickers.

From The Daily Wire:

“The concept: Human bodies operate at an ideal energetic frequency, but everyday stresses and anxiety can throw off our internal balance, depleting our energy reserves and weakening our immune systems. Body Vibes stickers come pre-programmed to an ideal frequency, allowing them to target imbalances. While you’re wearing them—close to your heart, on your left shoulder or arm—they’ll fill in the deficiencies in your reserves, creating a calming effect, smoothing out both physical tension and anxiety. The founders, both aestheticians, also say they help clear skin by reducing inflammation and boosting cell turnover,” says the website.

There’s just one itsy bitsy problem with all this… it’s a lie. NASA told CNNMoney it doesn’t use carbon material to line its suits and its current spacesuit has no carbon fibers in it at all. After Gizmodo called Paltrow on the hoax, she removed the reference to NASA from the product, but not the product itself. In a statement, Goop said its advice and recommendations do not constitute “formal endorsements.” Nor does fraud affect their sales either it would seem.

So, ditch the stickers. But here’s another winner you can get from Goop.com. Here’s what you get in Paltrow’s “Energy Clearing Kit”:

1 bundle of California white sage

1 piece of palo santo

1 smudge bowl

1 feather fan

1 monk oil (1 oz)

1 shungite stone

What? No Eye of Newt? What a rip off. “This kit comes with everything you need to cleanse your home/work space/other personal sanctuary of any and all negative energy—all with entirely clean, instantly soothing, incredible-smelling ingredients.” And it only costs $195. People actually buy this crap, y’all. There’s a fool born every second.