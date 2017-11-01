Now DUSTIN HOFFMAN Being Accused of Sexual Harassment as New Scandal Explodes

And the Hollywood Sex Trials claim another for their own. Dustin Hoffman is now being accused by Anna Graham Hunter, 49. She says he sexually harassed her when she was 17… 32 years ago. At the time, she was working as an intern on one of his projects. “I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation. I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am,” Hoffman told The Hollywood Reporter in response to accusations against him by Hunter. They are detailed in a Hollywood Reporter op-ed posted on November 1 and titled “Dustin Hoffman Sexually Harassed Me When I Was 17.” Funny that it took her so long to accuse Hoffman, isn’t it?

Hunter was a senior in high school and she was interning as a production assistant on Death of a Salesman, a 1985 TV movie that earned Hoffman his first and only Emmy. She claims she feels conflicted about Hoffman, but evidently not conflicted enough to not accuse him all these years later. “I loved the attention from Dustin Hoffman. Until I didn’t.” Perhaps it is judgmental of me, but I sense this woman is doing this strictly for attention.

“He asked me to give him a foot massage my first day on set; I did,” she wrote. “He was openly flirtatious, he grabbed my ass, he talked about sex to me and in front of me. One morning I went to his dressing room to take his breakfast order; he looked at me and grinned, taking his time. Then he said, ‘I’ll have a hard-boiled egg…and a soft-boiled clitoris.’ His entourage burst out laughing. I left, speechless. Then I went to the bathroom and cried.” Crass? Yep. And I guess you could call it harassment, but I think her response was over the top. Ignore it, slap him, even call him names… but running off to cry in the bathroom? Did she think making movies would be all innocent and light? I’m not defending Hoffman here, but all of this verbal lynching is getting out of hand.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

Hunter wrote her sister telling her all about the big bad Hoffman wolf. In one letter, she wrote that on week two, Hoffman asked her, “So, did you have sex over the weekend like I told you?” Again, that’s called ‘off color humor’. “Today, when I was walking Dustin to his limo, he felt my ass four times,” she wrote days later. “I hit him each time, hard, and told him he was a dirty old man. He took off his hat and pointed to his head (shaved for the part) and said, ‘No, I’m a dirty young man, I have a full head of hair.'”

After two weeks of sexual banter, she told the actor that she “didn’t appreciate his wandering hands or his comments” and that “he apologized and said he would stop.” A few days later, she got to meet Warren Beatty when he came to the studio. She claims that Hoffman told her, “You might as well have undressed yourself. You were saying, ‘F–k me, f–k me, Warren.'” After more than a month, she wrote, “No one is 100 percent good or bad. Dustin’s a pig, but I like him a lot.” It would seem to me she made a choice and stayed regardless of Hoffman’s handsiness or bawdy humor.

“Yes, he was gross,” she said. “But he could also be sweet and wanted me to like him. Which I did…Not long ago I watched All the President’s Men for the first time in years and then texted my sister: Is it weird that I find him kind of sexy in this after what he did?” Clearing throat here. “At 49, I understand what Dustin Hoffman did as it fits into the larger pattern of what women experience in Hollywood and everywhere,” she said. “He was a predator, I was a child, and this was sexual harassment. As to how it fits into my own pattern, I imagine I’ll be figuring that out for years to come.” And she’s still attracted to him, but also wants to be part of the Hollywood lynch mob. In my book, she bears as much responsibility as Hoffman and frankly, I don’t think this woman is very stable. Just a thought.