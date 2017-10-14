Re-surfaced Video Of Jimmy Kimmel Might Be The Real Reason He Won’t Tell Weinstein Jokes [VIDEO]

Jimmy Kimmel is a vile human being. I’m sorry, there are just too many things he’s done and said to excuse him for it. I don’t find him funny. I find him biased and whiny. Now that Harvey Weinstein is imploding spectacularly after his misdeeds finally caught up with him, Kimmel refuses to tell Weinstein jokes. He says he’s not the moral conscience of America. On that, he’s right… he’s not moral anything. See video below. This Weinstein mess has set fire to Hollywood and a lot of people are going to get burned in the end. They’ve earned it.

In that vein, an old clip of Jimmel Kimmel has surfaced on Twitter. It’s from The Man Show. He’s playing a game with women on the street where they had to guess what’s in his pants using their hands. Uh yeah. Yep, it was a comedy bit and the women voluntarily played along, but what does it say about Kimmel? Nothing good. It’s certainly not equatable with what Weinstein has done, but it does speak to a Hollywood culture where sexual perversion is accepted and propagated.

Kimmel suggested one woman “use two hands” and jokingly said “maybe it’d be easier if you put your mouth on it.” Off color humor to say the least. But in the Hollywood sex trials that are just beginning, I doubt Kimmel will get a pass on it. Kimmel asked another woman her age and she said she was 18. “Are you sure?” Kimmel replied. “Because Uncle Jimmy doesn’t need to do time.” Anyone else feel queasy? When one of his contestants was aggressively feeling around his pants, he told her, “You’re gonna make a fine wife.” Wonder how his wife feels about that? He finally revealed that what he had in his pants was a zucchini with a rubber band on it.

I’ve watched Kimmel attempt to take the high ground on healthcare and fail. He used his own child to do it. He’s incessantly preached gun control and has used tears on both subjects to relate to Americans. He stood on the dead in Vegas to do that. It didn’t work. It made him look like the liberal, tone deaf Marxist he is.

More gems from #Kimmel.

Here he has women feel his crotch to guess what he stuffed in his pants.

KIMMEL: "You should put your mouth on it" pic.twitter.com/Yv0MVN9vPw × 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now — Austen Fletcher (@fleccas) October 11, 2017

After lecturing America on healthcare and guns, people naturally expected him to roast Weinstein. That’s not gonna happen. Right-wing critics, including Donald Trump Jr., were quick to accuse him of liberal bias. And they should be. Kimmel is obviously protecting Harvey Weinstein even after three of his victims accused him of rape. Kimmel turned on Donald Trump Jr. like the cur he is. “Well, he’s an idiot. This is an imbecile whose job seems to be tweeting, as far as I can tell.” He has no room to call anyone an idiot after his actions. Must have struck close to home.

“First of all, the Harvey Weinstein thing, people like this false equivalence of that’s somehow equivalent to what happened in Las Vegas,” Kimmel added, arguing that the alleged assault of dozens of women does not deserve the same reaction as the killing of nearly 60 people. He said that Weinstein is “not a friend of mine,” adding, “I’m not in the movie business.” Dude, you hosted the Oscars and you are friends with many of Weinstein’s friends. You may not be in the movie business, but you are pure Hollywood, so save the lies.

The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah soft-balled a joke about Weinstein on Thursday of last week. But he was the only one and it wasn’t sincere. Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon and James Corden all shunned coverage on Weinstein until Monday. When Kimmel finally did address the Weinstein scandal, he used it to laughably attack Donald Trump Jr. “Next time you’re defending your father and you think it’s a good idea to draw a comparison between him and a freshly accused sexual predator, don’t. It doesn’t help,” Kimmel told him, before delivering one joke about Weinstein just to prove that he could. Kimmel’s a dishonest, weaselly jerk. I’m sure he’s got more Hollywood skeletons like this video in his closet. Keep it up Kimmel… your lame covering for Weinstein “doesn’t help.”