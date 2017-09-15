Again Robert De Niro? ‘Disgusting’ Trump Won’t Blame Global Warming For Hurricanes

Maybe De Niro should take a page from Jennifer Lawrence’s book and give us all a few months off of having to hear from you.

In an interview with CNN, the actor said that he’s disgusted by the Trump administration for not sacrificing the right kind of goat to Satan to stop Hurricanes, or something. The actor, who is not a politician, was asked for his profound insight into the running of the country and Trump in particular and he said:

Well, I think we all know the feeling from the White House, that they’re not too in favor of the idea of global warming, so we have to deal with that. But people will deal with it because no matter what the White House wants to do, the world sees it. There are changes. And we’re not certainly helping it by ignoring it. We, at the least, are exacerbating the situation. And for the administration to turn their back on that is disgusting.

Why is De Niro so upset about global warming all of a sudden? And why is he turning into such a turbo humanitarian after these hurricanes? It’s probably not connected to anything at all , but I should mention that his $200 million co-owned resort in the Caribbean was devastated by Hurricane Irma. It wasn’t just Richard Branson who felt the sting of loss, because the billionaire’s private island and mansion on nearby Necker Island was also ruined.

By the time Irma hit Barbuda Island, the small nation which supports the resort that De Niro invested in last year, it was a Category 5 with sustained winds of 185 mph.

After his new resort was destroyed, De Niro posted a statement:

“We are beyond saddened to learn of the devastation in Barbuda caused from Hurricane Irma and look forward to working with the Paradise Found Nobu Resort team, the Barbuda Council, GOAB and the entire Barbuda community to successfully rebuild what nature has taken away from us.”

On Facebook Live, the Antigua & Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne said 95% of the properties on Barbuda had been destroyed and is “barely habitable” for the 1,500 people living on the island, saying that 60% of Barbudans are now homeless.

But the poor, devastated Hollywood actors decided to show the goodness of their hearts by getting dressed for the cameras and running phone lines for a charity benefiting Hurricane relief victims that raised $14 million.

$14 million, huh? Not bad. Did you know that J.J. Watts of the Houston Texans is running a fundraiser too? Last we checked, on Sept 9th, he had single-handedly raised over $30 million. Now, I don’t want to say that Hollywood lefties attract lower donations than lowly heartland football players, but…

