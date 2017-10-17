Robert De Niro LOSES IT At NYC Charity Event: ‘F**k You Donald Trump!’

Robert De Niro is spouting Trump-hatred yet again. He just can’t seem to help himself. This time he did it at a charity speech, where he described Trump as a “lowlife” and banned the President from sitting on a park bench dedicated to himself. I’m sure that just crushes President Trump… not. Wow, this guy really is in love with himself. How arrogant can you get? “One of my pleasures will be keeping people off my bench who don’t deserve a view of the park like Donald Trump,” De Niro said at the Annual Hudson River Park Gala. “F**k you, Donald Trump. It’s a horror with this motherf**ker.” Unhinged much?

For over a year now, De Niro has attacked and threatened President Trump. In the run-up to last year’s presidential election, he declared he would like to “punch him in the face.” I think he has confused acting with real life. “I mean, he’s so blatantly stupid. He’s a punk, he’s a dog, he’s a pig, he’s a con, he’s a bullsh*t artist, a mutt who doesn’t know what he’s talking about, doesn’t do his homework, doesn’t care, thinks he’s gaming society, doesn’t pay his taxes,” the 73 year-old Godfather star said in a video broadcast. Spoken like someone who would know, right De Niro?

“He’s an embarrassment to this country,” De Niro continued. “He talks [about] how he wants to punch people in the face… I’d like to punch him in the face.” You know who’s an embarrassment? Every communist in Hollywood like De Niro spouting off against Trump while they are hiding their own dirty laundry. This guy was close buds with Weinstein, so excuse all of us for not exactly thinking he is credible or has the moral high ground whatsoever.

Last August, De Niro went after Trump again, calling him a ‘blatant racist’ and then he said his days in the White House were numbered. Good thing he doesn’t make his living as a psychic. “He’s dangerous as it is,” De Niro said in an interview Deadline. “He’s terrible, and a flat-out blatant racist and doubling down on that, and it’s good that he does because he’s going to sink himself.”

An Amazon and Weinstein Co.-produced drama starring De Niro, Julianne Moore and directed by David O. Russell has been scrapped following Harvey Weinstein’s sexual harassment scandal. But there are plenty of pics with De Niro and Weinstein schmoozing. De Niro won’t comment on the scandal. Perhaps he has skeletons in his own closet that might come out. Just sayin’. It will be interesting to see what fall out this scandal brings. But all those like De Niro who so gleefully and viciously went after President Trump are about to get smacked hard with karma. It should be glorious.