Robert Redford Unloads On President Trump: ‘Quit, for Our Benefit’

There was a time that Robert Redford was a handsome man and one hell of an actor. Now, he’s an aging, bitter Hollywood activist that hates President Trump. In an interview with Esquire this week, he made his feelings very clear. He unloaded over Trump and blamed his presidency on America’s “lost moral foundation.” Okay, that’s just rich. Redford is not one to preach on morals. It’s laughable. He was asked what he would say if he were granted a face-to-face with President Trump, Redford said: “Quit. For our benefit.” Exactly who’s benefit? Hollywood’s? Not happening. “Right now it’s like Humpty Dumpty sitting on a wall, and a great fall is happening. The behavior seems to be really dumb,” Redford, 81, complained. Is it just me, or does Redford look underweight and ill?

The country’s politics are deeply “polarized,” Redford said. Then he blamed voters for putting Trump in the Oval Office. But I’m sure he would have been more than cool with Hillary Clinton, who is possibly the most corrupt politician in my lifetime. “You can’t blame him for being who he is. He’s always been like that,” Redford said of Trump. “He’s our fault — that’s how I see it. We let him come to where he is. I’m not so interested in blaming him; that’s being done enough by others.” So, he’s saying that Americans are stupid animals who don’t know what is in their own best interests and therefore… Trump. Thanks for the clarification Redford. “I’m more interested in: How did this happen?” he continued. “We’ve lost our moral foundation, which allows us to go this far over. We’re the ones who let that happen. We should be looking at ourselves.” Next up, he’ll call for the eradication of the Electoral College.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

And staying oh-so-true to the Godless, communists on the left, he laid into Mitch McConnell as a “villainous character” who’s seemingly “against anything that’s gonna move us forward in any kind of moral way.” I don’t like Mitch McConnell and it’s true he keeps things from getting done, but Redford is referring to the blocking of the Democrats’ Marxist agenda. And he equates that with morality. If Redford isn’t careful, he’s going to get struck by lightning. “I think those people, the McConnells, are not helping us at all. They’re taking us backward in time,” said Redford, who’s currently promoting his new Jane Fonda-co-starring late-life romance film Our Souls at Night. Excuse me while I retch at the thought of that.

Redford had already torn into Trump over defunding the National Endowment for the Arts. “The proposed defunding of the NEA’s budget would gut our nation’s long history of support for artists and arts programs and it would deprive all our citizens of the culture and diversity the humanities brings to our country,” Redford wrote in an open letter on the Sundance Institute’s website. “This is entirely the wrong approach at entirely the wrong time.” By diversity, he means depravity.

Redford ended off with a threat… one we should take seriously. He says the political pendulum will swing back and if it does, this country may go permanently Marxist. “I have faith in the pendulum swinging. Right now it’s so far against the wall that it can’t go any farther; it’s gonna start to swing back,” he told Esquire. “One of the cures is gonna be getting the American people to fully wake up. All the American people, particularly young people, because they’re gonna inherit this earth; they’re gonna inherit what we’re doing. And if we have any concerns about kids — which I do — what are you gonna do to make sure they have something to work with?” Looks to me as if Redford’s leftist cohorts are trying to destroy everything that makes America the greatest nation on Earth. He’s a Hollywood communist… so he can pretty much stuff is morality and his leftist putsch.