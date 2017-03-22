Roseanne Barr Defies Liberal Hollywood – Makes HUGE Statement in Support of Trump!

Bravo! Comedienne Roseanne Barr took to Twitter on Monday to deliver a unique defense of both the Trump administration and the voters that supported him. With over 6,000 retweets and 12,000 likes, her message must be ringing true with her followers. Her tweet, posted on Monday, said:

https://twitter.com/therealroseanne/status/843918091914375169

Roseanne Barr (not to be confused with comedienne Rosie O’Donnell, who is decidedly not a Trump fan) has come out in favor of Trump numerous times over the past year including in a June 2016 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, saying “I think we would be so lucky if Trump won. Because then it wouldn’t be Hillary.”

When THR asked Roseanne about Hillary, her response touched on a few issues encapsulated in her Monday tweet.

You don’t know?! Well, [Hillary] hangs out with [President] Bush. Do you need more than that? She’s friends with everybody that gives her any g*ddamned money. The fact is, you don’t get to be the nominee without taking a lot of dirty money. You might be the best f—in’ person on earth, but if you’re hanging out with criminals who do bad things, that matters a lot. That’s why I ran, because no, I don’t hang out with criminals and I don’t take their money and I’m not paid to help sell nuclear weapons. I like Trump because he financed his own [campaign]. That’s the only way he could’ve gotten that nomination. Because nobody wants a president who isn’t from Yale and Harvard and in the club.

Roseanne’s Twitter controversies don’t stop there. Last week, when Muslim activist Linda Sarsour claimed in an interview with The Nation that anyone who supports the state of Israel does not belong in feminism, Barr tweeted:

https://twitter.com/therealroseanne/status/841919376798429185

Thank you Roseanne for responding and speaking up! Never forget that when ABC, CNN and MSNBC are attacking Trump’s policies for twenty-four hours a day, they’re attacking all of his supporters.