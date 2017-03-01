Rosie O’Donnell HEADLINES in Another ATTACK On Trump – Asked How Much SOROS Pays Her

The feud between Donald Trump and Rosie O’Donnell is long-running and notorious. She strongly protested him during the presidential election. Since Trump was inaugurated, Rosie hasn’t figured out how to stop being such a sore loser… and that was on full display Tuesday.

Trump was due to give a speech to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night. Beforehand, Rosie decided to launch a protest, right across the street from the White House. The rally was held in Lafayette Park, sponsored by MoveOn.org and the ACLU. And according to Rosie, the goal was to… destroy the government?

“Governments are instituted among men, deriving their just power from the consent of the governed,” she said. “And whenever any form of government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the right of the people to alter and abolish it and to institute new government. That is why we are here!”

“This is not Russia,” she continued. “To Donald Trump and his pathetic band of white, privileged criminal businessmen, I would like to say to him, ‘Nyet, sir! Nyet! Nyet! … The game is over.”

“He lies, he lies, he lies,” she ranted. “And it’s about time they all started saying that, instead of, ‘It appears as if he hasn’t been speaking the truth.’ Cut it down to the least common denominator like he does.”

But it wasn’t an uneventful night for Rosie. On the way to her rally, she was confronted by a man who asked her, point-blank, how much she was getting paid by George Soros to front her little protest.



I just asked Rosie O'Donnell "How much is George Soros paying you?" pic.twitter.com/UjapyG7Oym — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 28, 2017

Rosie mentioned this confrontation at the rally. “I’ve never met George Soros, but he seems like a lovely man,” she shouted. She then moved on to trashing Trump some more. “He has degraded and bullied women his entire life and career,” she claimed. “This is America. It is not yours. It is not corporately owned. It is of the people, by the people, and for the people. And we the people will not stand for it.”

