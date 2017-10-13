Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Comes Up With ‘Solution’ For NFL Controversy – SEGREGATION

There has been a lot of talk about the solution to the NFL crisis. The league is struggling, with plummeting ratings and few tickets being sold. Between the Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) scandal and the national anthem protests, things seem bleak for professional football. But superstar rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs thinks he has a solution.

Combs has worked as both a performer and a music producer, and he also built a fashion empire. His next move was to own an NFL team, but that dream has evidently passed. Now, Combs says he won’t be happy just owning a team. He wants to own the entire league.

I did have a dream to own a NFL team but now my dream is to own our own league! — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) October 11, 2017 A league where you can be yourself. Have a retirement plan. — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) October 11, 2017 Have freedom to be a great human and protest for your people without being demonized for your beliefs as a KING!! NEW DREAM ALERT!!!! — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) October 11, 2017

Of course, building his own league would be too hard. So instead, he’d just rather take over the NFL.

SELL ME THE NFL NOW!!!! — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) October 11, 2017

But Combs’ plan to have a league of “our own” had some people reading between the lines, and suspicious of what he was insinuating.

Once upon a time we had our own baseball league pic.twitter.com/B2Jq5R25qw — Ahmad Roper (@ahmad__roper) October 11, 2017 There's a good way to unite a country — Anthony melo (@Melo271610) October 11, 2017

But some people seem to support the idea, including Shaun King of Black Lives Matter:

Dream big, brown ppl need to start owning like r ancestors did when we were segregated. Own hospitals, schools, bus companies, communities! — Nicolle Bryant (@nicolle_bryant) October 11, 2017 I support this. — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) October 11, 2017

Others were not as enthusiastic, though.

so like segregation is cool again? — Sally Konn (@RealSallyKonn) October 11, 2017

Once upon a time, black Americans fought against segregation. This includes countless black athletes, who wanted to be able to play sports just like white Americans could. Now, they want to have it back again? Readers were not impressed with the idea. “Why not just spit in Jackie Robinson’s face?” one person commented. “Diddy is a hateful Antifa democrat who is filled with racism and hate. He needs to stop bullying others and needs to cease from being a bigot,” another added.

Would you support an all-black NFL?