Did You See Dolly Parton’s Reaction To Celebrities Mocking Trump At Emmys? [WATCH]

Looks like my girl dodged a giant bullet…

During last night’s Emmy’s, a 9 to 5 reunion with Lily Tomlin, Hanoi Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton took the stage to take a really blunt shot at Donald Trump.

Except it doesn’t look like Dolly wanted much to do with the joke.

Parton introduced the reunion on stage by saying “Personally, I have been waiting for a ‘9 to 5’ reunion ever since we did the first one.”

Jane Fonda piped in next, saying “Well, back in 1980, in that movie, we refused to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot.”

Lily Tomlin ended with “And in 2017, we still refuse to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot!” before Fonda introduced the next category.

But what about Dolly? She’s more famous than the other two, shouldn’t that last line have been delivered by her? If you watch the video from The Hollywood Reporter, it doesn’t look like she’s wanting to have much of it…

Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin & Jane Fonda "still refuse to be controlled by a sexist, lying, egotistical bigot" https://t.co/wvJkc1TOJl #Emmys pic.twitter.com/Zgr8cj53To

— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 18, 2017

The Emmy’s was a disaster, with one of their attending stars telling us about how while her HBO show was snubbed, she’d be rooting for everyone else (as long as they’re black) before snarking at white people on Twitter with her own brand of racism.

As well, all the stars who came out to shine seemed to be wearing little blue ribbons in support of the very anti-Trump, pro-illegal immigration ACLU.

Last summer, lefties started to claim that Dolly was supporting Hillary, forcing her to post on her Facebook page to clarify her political stance. She said she was surprised to see her endorsement on the news after she made a positive comment about the possibility of having a female President.

“I have not endorsed Hillary Clinton nor Donald Trump. I try not to get political but if I am, I might as well just run myself ’cause I’ve got the hair for it, it’s huge, and they could always use more boobs in the race. “

At the time she said that she had not decided which candidate she’d be voting for.

In December 2015, a video of Dolly from 2010 made the rounds where she defended Obama, saying that he’s “just trying to do the best he can,” gaining criticism from conservatives.

