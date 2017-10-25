SHOCK PHOTOS: George H. W. Bush APOLOGIZES After Being Caught ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Actress

There’s a whole bunch of snark from me in that title by the way. Okay… this is officially STUPID now. This has turned into a giblets hunt. Women are wearing their victimhood like a badge and their trophies are the ‘ears’ of the most important person they can claim abused them. There are real sexual predators out there, but I highly doubt this counts. An actress has accused George H. W. Bush of ‘sexually assaulting’ her. Yes, an elderly former President sexually assaulted her. How? Well, during a photo-op with George and Barbara Bush, Heather Lind, 34, who starred in AMC’s series ‘Turn: Washington’s Spies’, claims he touched her from behind and told her a dirty joke… four years ago.

Let me tell you something, if women are going to call every little thing sexual assault, we are going to need a whole lot of safe spaces. I’ve heard women get livid for being patted on the bottom or for being called ‘dear’ or ‘honey’. I think that happens to every woman during her life and it is sometimes meant in jest or as a compliment. That aside, do you really think Bush would come on to her in front of his wife if he was in his right mind? He’s 93 now, so this happened when he was 89. Given, he’s an older male and not dead, so yes, he’ll be attracted to younger women probably, but I’m still not buying this as sexual harassment. At first, I didn’t believe it at all, but Bush apologized for it.

In a statement, the former President responded: “President Bush would never – under any circumstance – intentionally cause anyone distress, and he most sincerely apologizes if his attempt at humor offended Ms. Lind.” Since I was not there, I have no idea if it was a sincere joke or a pass. However, she claims it happened a second time. “And then, all the while being photographed, touched me again. Barbara rolled her eyes as if to say ‘not again’. His security guard told me I shouldn’t have stood next to him for the photo. We were instructed to call him Mr. President. It seems to me a President’s power is in his or her capacity to enact positive change, actually help people, and serve as a symbol of our democracy,” a since deleted lengthy Instagram post went on. “He relinquished that power when he used it against me and, judging from the comments of those around him, countless other women before me,” Lind wrote.

Again, I wasn’t there and he may be what she says. Who knows? But she could also be a liberal looking for attention. Her post goes on to say: “What comforts me is that I too can use my power, which isn’t so different from a President really. I can enact positive change. I can actually help people. I can be a symbol of my democracy. I can refuse to call him President, and call out other abuses of power when I see them,” she writes. A couple of her words give me pause aside from #MeToo. We live in a Republic, not a democracy. And she seems way too eager to use the word “change.” She did report the incidents to AMC and her fellow cast members at the time.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

Bush is said to have Dementia and Vascular Parkinson’s. It was probably advanced even four years ago, so take that for what it is worth as well. I think this is a severe overreaction on the woman’s part. It diminishes what true sexual assault is. Ask the women in Hollywood that were Weinstein’s victims. I fail to be shocked by all this and I find it pathetic.