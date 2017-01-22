SNL writer Katie Rich suffers HARSH REALITY after attacking 10-year-old boy

It’s OK to make humorous skits about your President. It may be in low-brow sophomoric nature, but it’s tolerable.

What’s not tolerated is insulting children, like what Katie Rich did.

She’s the Saturday Night Live writer who verbally attacked Barron Trump on Twitter. She’s now living in her own harsh reality. Her mean tweet about a ten-year-old boy was only visible for a few hours before being deleted and Katie Rich has gone into “Twitter hiding” as a result of the wicked backlash from social media.

At first Katie Rich has placed her Twitter account in “private” mode because Twitter users had no problem telling her how wrong it was to attack a ten-year-old boy. I guess she was tired of reading the reactions from people and didn’t want to face the mean tweets from the angry section of Twitter.

Katie Rich can dish it out, but not take it back?

Katie has taken the “twitter hiding” to the next level and completely deleted her account. Her account is no longer active. I suppose that means Katie Rich has fully deleted her Twitter account.

Even worse, SNL faces a potential boycott. The hashtag #BoycottSNL became very popular on Twitter.

I can’t see SNL being very happy with Katie Rich. Ratings could drop thanks to her mean Tweet harassing a child of the President.

Original Tweet:

Twitter users had a LOT to say about Katie Rich. This is just a small sample.

Verbal abuse and attacks on an unsuspecting child are immature, uncalled for, and unprofessional for a person who works for a very well known TV show.

If Katie Rich has been writing for SNL since 2013, then I can see why it’s not that funny anymore.

Now SNL has two reasons to fire her.