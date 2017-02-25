SNL’s Leslie Jones breaks her BLM rant to say she’s single because of Trump

That explains a lot… Saturday Night Live’s Leslie Jones thinks the world is about to end. That must be why she made that horrid remake of Ghostbusters starring women (at least I think they are women). I loved the original Ghostbusters… in fact, I still watch it. But I would rather be boiled in oil than watch the new one. And I mean that… it would be less painful. Jones looks like a man in the film and fancies herself a comedian of sorts. She’s evidently also a spokesperson for Black Lives Matter, telling white women they don’t have the right to talk about BLM. Well, I agree. Everyone should quit talking about Black Lives Matter and pray it goes away.

She also blames her lack of a boyfriend on President Trump. Honey, I don’t think he’s your problem. “I want to be in love,” she said. “I want to do that, but it’s 2017, and we got a pig in office. The world is about to end.” This woman is unhinged, a racist and not funny. I guess she had a bunch of nude pics hacked and released on the Internet. What kind of person keeps nude pictures of themselves handy where they can be hacked? Or at all for that matter? That’s more likely the cause of her ‘singleness’ than anything Trump could ever do.

From Page Six:

Nothing is off-limits for Leslie Jones’ [sic] stand-up routine. “If I see another 45-year-old white woman from Williamsburg saying ‘black lives matter,’ I’m going to punch you in the mouth,” the “Saturday Night Live” star said during her recent four-night stint at New York comedy club, Carolines on Broadway. “Stop doing that.” In what the New York Times dubbed “a raucous, high-volume” set, the 49-year-old’s politically focused act tackled the Black Lives Matter movement and other protests that have followed Donald Trump‘s presidency. “Not one black woman out there,” she said of the marches. “Black woman at home watching ‘Housewives of Atlanta.’” In August, nude photos of Jones were leaked on her personal website. She laughed off the hacking scandal during her routine, explaining that although it was hard to explain to her relatives, she’d been trying to send out pics of herself in her birthday suit. “You really just helped a sister out. Thank you for the distribution,” she said. Currently single, the “Ghostbusters” actress also blames the president on the lack of love in her life.

What is it with Saturday Night Live and these political activists masquerading as comedians? They used to be actually funny. That show has really devolved. Leslie Jones herself admits to her audience when performing that she’s a horrible person. At least she’s honest there. But she doesn’t seem to suffer from embarrassment at all.

Last summer, after the release of “Ghostbusters” that co-starred Jones with a predominantly female cast, she was bombarded on Twitter with racist and sexist insults. At one point, she wrote that she was “in a personal hell” and was stepping away from her Twitter account. And yet, it doesn’t occur to her that calling President Trump a ‘pig’ is in the same class of thuggery that she was subjected to. The attacks on her by Milo Yiannopoulos got him banned from Twitter. It looks like she blames Trump for everything wrong in her life. Who ya gonna call? I’d rather call Trump than this moonbat.

“I am very comfortable with who I am,” she said. “I am an open book. I keep my porn in a folder labeled ‘porn.’” I so believe her. Really.