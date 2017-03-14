Snoop Dogg Gets BAD NEWS After Joking About Assassinating Trump [VIDEO]

Snoop Dogg’s political commentary is just reprehensible. Yesterday, I wrote on his new rap video that is a study in cop hatred, drug use, sex, violence… oh, and fantasies of assassinating the President of the United States. It covers reparations and accuses white people of making the real money off drugs while blacks suffer. Exactly what would you call Snoop Dogg making violent videos that push drugs and hatred? He makes millions of them while those living in squalor act out that crap and suffer for it. Racism sells evidently.

But Snoop Dogg REALLY cares. He’s got a political message: “I feel like it’s a lot of people making cool records, having fun, partying, but nobody’s dealing with the real issue with this f–king clown as president, and the shit that we dealing with out here, so I wanted to take time out to push pause on a party record and make one of these records for the time being.” As one tweet indicated, Snoop Dogg is for gun control, but is still down with killing Trump using a .357. What a hypocrite.

From Young Conservatives:

In a controversial scene in his new video, Snoop Dogg shoots a clown named “Ronald Klump” who is clearly meant to depict President Donald Trump. The scene is part of a video by BADBADNOTGOOD for the remix of “Lavender.” *Warning, graphic offensive language* The video features a world full of clowns, except for Snoop. At one point during the video, Snoop Dogg points gun at the clown Trump’s head and pulls the trigger. Then a flag with the word ‘Bang!” on it comes out of the gun. Why? From The Hill: “The ban that this motherf–ker tried to put up; him winning the presidency; police being able to kill motherf–kers and get away with it; people being in jail for weed for 20, 30 years and motherf–kers that’s not black on the streets making money off of it — but if you got color or ethnicity connected to your name, you’ve been wrongfully accused or locked up for it, and then you watching people not of color position themselves to get millions and billions off of it.”

A number of people on twitter felt as I did yesterday. They put out there that perhaps Snoop Dogg should get a visit from the Secret Service and the FBI for encouraging violence against President Trump. As far as uniting all of us, not so much. Snoop even cooks with Martha Stewart, but his real passion is offing the President evidently. This guy is seriously messed up.

At least I’m in good company coming to the conclusion that Snoop Dogg is a scum bag. He does a video on so-called police brutality, but it seems to me that Snoop Dogg is the violent one. Someone might want to have a word with him about that.

Snoop Dogg shoots a clown resembling Trump in a music video. Such a positive statement! I'm sure that will heal the growing racial divide. — P D W (@PaulDaddyWatson) March 13, 2017

Member when @SnoopDogg called for an end to gun violence? Now he's 'assassinating' Trump in a new video. What a Satanic scumbag pic.twitter.com/kePSG80cBr — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) March 13, 2017