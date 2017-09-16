Stephen Colbert Gives Nazi Salute To President Trump On Late Show – Because He Thinks It’s Funny? [VIDEO]

Celebrities typically aren’t fans of Donald Trump, and for late-night comedians, that means they have a lot of material to use. Stephen Colbert is one of the most notorious comedians on television right now, coming to fame on “The Daily Show” and “The Colbert Report” before moving on to host “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” for CBS. And he has some strange ideas of humor, judging by one recent video.

Colbert returned from taking a two week vacation, and felt like he had a lot to catch up on. He first slammed Trump for his response to Hurricane Harvey, as well as his relationship with daughter Ivanka. But it was Steve Bannon’s exit from the Trump administration that he really went after.

“As so many things happened, I really missed the chance to talk about some big stuff—especially the exit of White House strategist (and Proactiv ‘before’ model) Steve Bannon,” Colbert joked.

“Technically, I guess, Bannon wasn’t fired because on the day he left the administration issued a statement that said, ‘White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Steve Bannon have mutually agreed today would be Steve’s last day,'” he continued. “Yes, it was a ‘mutual agreement.’ The same way my college girlfriend and I ‘mutually agreed’ that she’d be happier having sex with Gary.”

But it was the faux Nazi salute that really raised eyebrows. After playing a clip of Bannon discussing the Charlottesville violence, in which Bannon discusses being the only person to defend Trump and explained that Trump was taking it to a “higher level”, Colbert responded, “Yeah he’s definitely taking it up to a higher level.” He then lifted his arm in the air in a Nazi salute and said, “And over here [and] somewhere up there.”

This was not Colbert’s first foray into controversy involving Donald Trump; he previously joked about Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin engaging in oral sex, which garnered him over 5,700 complaints with the FCC. He also called Kellyanne Conway “Satan’s trophy wife”, and insinuated that Melania Trump has a sexual relationship with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is married.

Colbert has also referred to Trump as a dictator and called his news program “propaganda”.

He also, strangely, blamed Donald Trump for his recent weight gain. “”I think I’ve gained 15 pounds since Donald Trump became president,” he said in an interview with InStyle magazine. “I drank a lot of bourbon onscreen. We didn’t know what to do.” But he also gave Trump a backhanded compliment in that same interview. “It takes a lot of mental provender to come up with something truly dumb, which is why I think Donald Trump must be a genius,” he said.

Do you think Colbert should be taken off the air?