Steve Martin Under Fire, Called SEXIST for Complimentary Tweet About Carrie Fisher

Seriously? This is just dumb. Steve Martin — who is one of my all time favorites — tweeted on Carrie Fisher’s passing: “When I was a young man, Carrie Fisher was the most beautiful creature I had ever seen. She turned out to be witty and bright as well.” I see nothing wrong with that and it is very complimentary. But the liberal PC police descended on Martin and he deleted the tweet. I don’t know which is more sad… Martin being attacked for saying something nice about Fisher or his deleting the tweet because of backlash.

I know that Fisher hated being objectified… she was a feminist and a liberal. That doesn’t matter. What Steve Martin did was harmless and heartfelt. Nothing is safe anymore because of these politically correct fascists. Cinnabon also tried to be humorous while at the same time giving tribute to Carrie Fisher. They tweeted: “RIP Carrie Fisher, you’ll always have the best buns in the galaxy.” They also deleted that tweet after backlash. It may be corny, but again… nothing horrific.

From Fox News:

Steve Martin received backlash for a tribute he paid to Carrie Fisher on Twitter. On Tuesday, the comic wrote in a since-deleted tweet, “When I was a young man, Carrie Fisher was the most beautiful creature I had ever seen. She turned out to be witty and bright as well.” Media outlets and fans immediately turned on the comedian saying Martin’s tweet had a sexist undertone. However, many fans came to Martin’s defense saying backlash over his tweet was uncalled for including a Twitter user who screengrabbed the post. A rep for Martin did not immediately return FOX411’s request for comment. Cinnabon also faced criticism for a tweet they sent out saying, “RIP Carrie Fisher, you’ll always have the best buns in the galaxy.” They deleted their tweet. During her life, Fisher was outspoken about rampant sexism and ageism in Hollywood. In 2015, the actress addressed critics who objectified her appearance.

Steve Martin’s tweet was not sexist… that is bull crap. I’m sick and tired of all this criticism and self-righteous indignation from these weenies and feminists. Yes, Carrie Fisher was brilliant and gifted, but she was also a beautiful woman and denying that fact seems to me to be a crime in itself. Plus, all of these people who think they speak for Fisher need to get over themselves. Their opinion is no more important than anyone else’s.

If I’m not mistaken, Steve Martin and Carrie Fisher were friends. He was trying to give her a tribute and all of these leftist thugs just ruined it as usual. I thought it was sweet and touching and despite Fisher’s stance on the issue, I’m sure she would have loved it from Martin and would have been flattered. His tweet wasn’t offensive at all. He was being a gentleman and praising the memory of all that Carrie Fisher was. I fail to see how that is bad or offensive.