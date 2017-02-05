TURN OFF Lady Gaga and Watch The Right Wing News Halftime Show!

If you don’t want to watch Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl halftime show, you’re in luck!

Jen Lawrence, Patrick Howley, Dustin Stockton, and Matt Perdie of The America First Project will be doing a halftime Facebook Live that will be way more entertaining than watching some over-the-hill liberal dance singer.

Lady Gaga is probably going to pull some anti-Trump stunt that every news outlet will be talking about tomorrow. Who cares? Let’s watch the Patriots and Falcons, then tell the TV networks that you won’t watch their halftime trash, and come watch us. Then we’ll go back to watching the game.

Brady will be fine, everyone!

The America First Project is a new organization to fight the Left and push for policies in the Trump administration that don’t usually get pushed for. We want to tell you how to get involved with our group — which can lead to you telling us which projects you want us to do, and us working together on them.

The America First Project petition to de-fund the University of California, Berkeley over its Wednesday night riots has reached more than 10,000 signatures. Our Right Wing News video launching our “Defund Berkeley” campaign has gained more than 250,000 views.

We’ll see you at halftime!