Uh-Oh, Liberals! Michael Moore Predicts Trump Will Win Re-Election in 2020

Michael Moore correctly predicted that President Trump would win in the last election and he’s now saying that Trump is on track to be re-elected in 2020. That must scare the left to death. Of course, he’s blaming it on the Electoral College and how unfair he claims it is. Thank all that is holy it was implemented. But Moore does have a plan to stop Trump. He’s going the popular vote route and focusing on ten states. Now that he’s broadcasted that, I would imagine the Republicans will pound the left in those states.

Poor Michael and company are going to be very disappointed yet again next time around. And considering their communist leanings and the violence they engender, probably at least the next two elections after that. The 63 year-old filmmaker has been busy challenging Trump and has recently gone aggressively after the President. He’s gotten vile and nasty on a number of shows. It must suck when you are so desperate for attention, hate is your only avenue of fame left.

From Breitbart:

One year after accurately predicting that Donald Trump would win the presidential election, filmmaker Michael Moore, a vocal Trump critic, says the the billionaire is already on track to win re-election. "I should say re-appointed, because we will have an even larger population that will vote against him in 2020," Moore says in a recent interview with Fast Company. "But he will win those electoral states as it stands now." However, the Oscar-winning director says he has a plan to stop Trump from winning in 2020: the popular vote. The Fahrenheit 9/11 director believes the National Popular Vote interstate compact, an initiative in which 10 state legislators have enacted and, thus, agreed to award all of their electoral votes to the presidential candidate who wins the popular vote in a particular state. "That'll be an easier way to get this done. People should not despair, thinking, well, the Republicans have all this power and all that," Moore says of the long-shot plan to effectively bypass the electoral college system.

Moore has been actively encouraging leaks from the White House. He’s also told transgenders to not obey the President. He’s treading thin ice here. He’s called Trump supporters and voters racists over and over and he has compared them to rapists. Nice guy huh? He embodies the vile viciousness of the left. Michael Moore is simply a wretched human being all around.

After insulting everyone who voted for Trump, Moore now thinks the Democrats can win them over: “Eight million Obama voters voted for Trump. We just need to convince a few of them–hold out our hand and bring them back. Can we do that? I think we can do that,” Moore says. “You know, there were seven-and-a-half million that voted Green or Libertarian. I think we can convince a few of them to come back. We don’t need to convince a whole lot here. But we do have to do some work to bring in people who would be sympathetic,” he explained, “and maybe they were justifiably upset, angry, and hurt and whatever, and we get that. But now they’ve seen how dangerous it is to have him as president of the United States. So I think we can bring enough people back.”

Moore plans to go after 18 year-olds and the young vote. He’s also targeting women and blacks. Why would anyone listen to this slug? Call it a lifetime Michael and exit stage extreme left. The only threat you pose to Americans is boring them to death. Now, that’s a real threat.