Viewers Shocked – Watch What Happened IMMEDIATELY After Iranian Director’s Statement at Oscars [VIDEO]

You won’t hear it this way, but this has got to be the very worst part of the Oscars last night. Iranian director Asghar Farhadi won his second Best Foreign Language Film Oscar for The Salesman. But he did not come to the Oscars last night out of protest. Instead, Iranian-American businesswoman Anousheh Ansari accepted his award for him and read his letter to the audience. The gist of it was that he was not attending in protest of President Trump’s attempt to ban refugees from seven different Middle Eastern countries, of which Iran is one of them. Never mind that Iran is the biggest purveyor of terrorism on the planet… how dare President Trump insist on vetting possible terrorists before they enter the US! The nerve of this elitist putz.

In a wickedly ironic sequence of events, it’s what happened right after this pompous celebrity delivered his speech by proxy that is stunning. Actor Dev Patel stepped onstage and introduced Sting. He sang the Oscar-nominated song “The Empty Chair” from “Jim: The James Foley Story.” The film is about James Foley… a journalist and the very first Westerner to lose his head to ISIS. Yep, he was beheaded by those butchers. Nice juxtaposition with Iran, don’t ya think? Considering they love to hang, behead, torture and rape in the name of Jihad. Timing is everything.

From Allen West:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Iranian director Asghar Farhadi won his second Best Foreign Language Film Oscar for The Salesman — but in an act of protest against President Trump’s executive order temporarily stopping travelers from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the United States, he wasn’t at the ceremony to accept the award. Instead this statement was read on his behalf by Iranian-American businesswoman Anousheh Ansari: It’s a great honor to be receiving this valuable award for the second time. I would like to thank the members of the academy, my crew in Iran, my producer, Amazon, and my fellow nominees. I’m sorry I’m not with you tonight. My absence is out of respect for the people of my country and those of other six nations whom have been disrespected by the inhumane law that bans entry of immigrants to the US. Dividing the world into the “us” and “our enemies” categories creates fear. A deceitful justification for aggression and war. These wars prevent democracy and human rights in countries which have themselves been victims of aggression. Filmmakers can turn their cameras to capture shared human qualities and break stereotypes of various nationalities and religions. They create empathy between us and others. An empathy which we need today more than ever. But the juxtaposition of what happened next was jaw-dropping. Seconds later, actor Dev Patel stepped onto the stage to introduce Sting, who would be singing the Oscar-nominated song “The Empty Chair” from “Jim: The James Foley Story.” Patel then described the film as the story of James Foley, the journalist and first Westerner beheaded by ISIS. Yes, he mentioned beheading and ISIS.

So, as an Iranian, this guy will decry President Trump trying to keep Americans safe, while his country brutalizes their own people and seeks to wipe Israel off the map. Literally. Sting introduced his song by saying “If I don’t have the moral courage to challenge authority … we don’t have journalism.” Deep thoughts from Sting… but does he have the ‘moral courage’ to confront the likes of ISIS and the mullahs of Iran? Or is it just all theater?

And if that wasn’t hypocritical enough, it was followed by another prime example of said hypocrisy… a commercial for The New York Times with the tagline “The Truth is Hard.” It is indeed hard for the likes of the New York Times and other mainstream media… they just can’t seem to get their heads around it. They don’t even know what the truth looks like. It’s all that hate and bias, which ironically they share with Iran. It all comes full circle after all.