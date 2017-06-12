WATCH: Bill O’Reilly Is BACK And Returns With A Gift For LIBERALS Who Got Him FIRED!

Bill O’Reilly is now saying that he wishes he had fought back like Sean Hannity has. He never should have had to. He was convicted long before he ever had a chance to defend himself. The media and the left saw an opportunity to take him out and they pounced on it. The Murdoch boys wanted O’Reilly gone so they could take Fox News in a new direction and just like that… Bill was gone. O’Reilly should have fought harder, but I don’t know that he would have prevailed against the Murdochs. That die was cast… as unfair as it was, how do you fight those that own and control where you work?

Bill O’Reilly opened up during an interview with NewsMax last week and revealed his regret at not going heavily on the defense against his enemies. “In hindsight, Sean did it the right way,” O’Reilly said. “I should’ve done it that way, but I didn’t.” Hannity said he would fight attacks against himself, his show and his advertisers with all he had… he put together an excellent legal team and he has prevailed. He did it the smart way and so far, it has saved his show. “This was no accident our sponsors were attacked. This is very well organized. They tried to with Hannity. Hannity actually fought back. I didn’t. I should have. For reasons that I cannot explain now, I did not,” O’Reilly explained.

Former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly regrets his decision not to fight back against those who successfully attempted to oust him from his longtime job at Fox News. O'Reilly, who for years was the leading cable news host on television, was a thorn in the side of progressivism during his years at Fox. He crushed his progressive counterparts on CNN and MSNBC in the ratings game, so when liberal activists finally saw an opportunity to go on the offensive against him, they seized on the opportunity. That opportunity came earlier this year when it was revealed that O'Reilly had settled a number of sexual harassment lawsuits with several different women. While the women contended O'Reilly had sexually harassed them, O'Reilly said he settled the lawsuits to make the noise go away — all while maintaining his innocence. But the news proved to be enough to make many of O'Reilly's advertisers feel uneasy, so liberal activists quickly began to pressure O'Reilly's loyal supporters. That pressure eventually became the straw that broke the camel's back and O'Reilly was fired from Fox in April while on a two-week vacation.

O’Reilly can’t discuss much of this because of legal proceedings. “Hannity knows they’re looking to get him,” the conservative commentator added. “He said it. But I admire Sean, and I admire how he handled situation, because he brought it directly to the folks and the sponsors stopped. He lost a few, but they stopped. So, he was successful in fighting off the attack. But there will be more,” O’Reilly warned. In that, Bill is absolutely right. The left thinks this works now and smells blood in the water. They’ll be back and attack even harder than before.

Bill knows there is a court battle coming and alluded to such an event: “We have a lot of information, but my lawyers are begging me not to say anything,” he said. “We’re going to drop it in the next few weeks, and it’s really, really stunning how organized that was and what these people did. I want to let the legal people handle this. I do believe there will be litigation, so I’m going to let them take the lead and then after it’s out, then I’ll comment further on it,” O’Reilly explained.

Bill isn’t done yet… he is now on Glenn Beck’s radio show once a week and he’ll be back on TV, I have no doubt. But he’s coming out swinging against liberals and they may really regret going after him before he is done. He’s got plenty of time and resources to go after them. I know I would.