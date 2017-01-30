WATCH: “Happy Days” Star Scott Baio Reveals the REAL Reason Libs Have Lost Their Minds Over Trump

Liberals are going absolutely bonkers about Trump and it’s only his first week! They have called him and his supporters everything under the sun and have showed no signs of slowing down with their hatred.

A lot of people might be wondering WHY liberals are so mad. Can it actually be because of his policies, beliefs or promises?

From Conservative Tribune:

During Inauguration Day in Washington, former “Happy Stars” star Scott Baio was accosted by a group of anarchist thugs who called him a fascist and reportedly lunged at him. Speaking on Fox News early Sunday morning, the actor offered up a valid theory for why protesters at the inauguration had behaved so poorly. “They are in the last throes of a dying party,” he said. “They don’t know what to do. They can’t believe that they lost so they’re getting violent. The ‘tolerant’ people are the most vicious, violent, intolerant people I’ve ever seen.”

They know the end is near and they are struggling to survive. The Democratic party is on its death bed and the members don’t know how to deal with the impending loss.

Watch the clip below:

Do you think Baio has a point? It makes an awful lot of sense.