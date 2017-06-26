WATCH Stevie Wonder: You Can’t Say ‘Black Lives Matter’ When You’re Killing Each Other

I have always considered Stevie Wonder to be a Marxist. He’s never given me any reason to think otherwise. But recently he spoke about Black Lives Matter and made a heck of a lot of sense while doing so. While speaking at the North Minneapolis Conference on Peace, Wonder was very blunt with the Black Lives Matter movement. He told them they were responsible and to stop the killing. He also said that you can’t say that Black Lives Matter and then kill yourselves. Very, very true.

In the end, all lives matter… not just one race. And blue lives matter too. Black Lives Matter thugs actively hunt our police officers down and assassinate them. I wish Steve Wonder had hit them with that as well. Wonder would later add: “The first thing you must do is stop believing the fallacy of you not being important,” he said. “Because it is completely unacceptable for one to hate themselves so much that anyone that looks like you, you want to kill.” It’s killing at all that is the point here, regardless of whether they look like you or not. But points for at least saying this.

From The Daily Wire:

On Saturday, while speaking at the North Minneapolis Conference on Peace, musical legend Stevie Wonder delivered a blunt message to those in the Black Lives Matter movement. “It is in your hands to stop all the killing and all the shooting wherever it might be,” Wonder told conference-goers. “Because you cannot say, ‘Black Lives Matter’ and then kill yourselves.” “We’ve mattered long before it was said, but the way we show that we matter; the way that we show that all the various people of color matter, is by loving each other and doing something about it, not just talking about it,” the musical talent continued.

Stevie Wonder has forever been involved in civil rights issues and he has been an adamant supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement. However, when he spoke out like this, he was attacked for it. The Root’s Yesha Callahan slameed Wonder for his perceived apparent betrayal, accusing him of taking “a line out of the ‘All Lives Matter’ playbook when he went all ‘You black people kill each other.’” Can I just point out that saying all lives matter is not racist? And besides, that’s not what Stevie Wonder said or meant anyway.

“The black-on-black-crime trope that people love to throw out there when talking about the Black Lives Matter movement is such low-hanging fruit and grasping at straws,” complained Callahan. “But it doesn’t shock me one bit that it’s the only thing a celebrity can say when trying to discuss systemic racism and the problematic law-enforcement and judicial systems that have people yelling ‘Black Lives Matter’ to begin with.”

DeRay Mckesson, supreme racist asshat, of course chimed in to defend Stevie Wonder saying he had been taken out of context and he fully supports the Black Lives Matter movement. In this case, Mckesson is right. All you have to do is look at Stevie Wonder’s music over the years to see where he stands on Black Lives Matter and civil rights. Try listening to the guy instead of attacking him for a change.

I met Stevie Wonder tonight & asked him about his recent comment re: the movement. He noted that he was taken out of context & does support. pic.twitter.com/WGH0QRrVpO — deray mckesson (@deray) June 22, 2017