WHOA! NRA Just Called Out Kim Kardashian On Her Mental Illnesses [VIDEO]

Colion Noir, who I really enjoy watching, released a video yesterday that brought into question Kim Karshian’s mental well-being. As of late, she’s taken to railing against guns and calling for stricter gun control. All the while, hypocritically surrounded by armed bodyguards. Colion deleted the video, probably because the NRA did not want a law suit. That doesn’t mean he wasn’t speaking the truth here. Kardashian also wants gun control for people deemed to have mental illness. That’s so subjective and it is the proverbial slippery slope.

How dare this privileged, morally decadent woman go on about whether the Second Amendment is more important than our children. The Second Amendment is important so we can protect our children, you asshat. Kardashian doubled down: “[I] believe that we should restrict access to firearms for people with mental illness, anyone previously convicted of a misdemeanor, those who have been subject to a temporary restraining order and those at higher risk of committing gun violence.” So, now Kardashian is the one to decide who does and doesn’t have the right to bear arms. Think about that. Cringe.

From TheBlaze:

Colion Noir, NRA TV show host, released a video on Friday questioning Kim Kardashian's mental health and whether or not she should be allowed to own a gun. The video has since been deleted, but website Media Matters preserved the video for posterity. Kardashian on Jun. 2 penned an open letter on her website that promoted "stricter gun control laws and restricted access to firearms for people with mental illness." The reality star came under heavy fire over the letter, as many people called her a hypocrite for having armed guards as part of her entourage. Writing the open letter in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day, Kardashian said, "In almost 20 years, our country has made very little progress in enacting laws that would help protect innocent Americans from people who should not have access to firearms. This is crazy!" She later asked, "Is it more important to protect the Second Amendment than to protect our own children?"

“Kim, let’s be real,” Noir said in the video. “You have a book of selfies. You are the epitome of a narcissist, which, last I checked, narcissistic personality disorder is a mental illness. Not to mention your self-admitted dealings with anxiety and the PTSD you suffered from being robbed at gunpoint.” And tell me how that is not correct? The woman became famous for being in porn and then marrying a rapper. She has the morals of an ally cat and everything is strictly about her.

“My dear, you have several mental illnesses,” he continued. “So should we make your name number 75,001 of people who should not be allowed to own guns? Then again, you are an elitist of the highest order, so I’m sure you’d consider yourself an exception.” Bingo. That’s exactly right. She’s too beautiful, too famous, too wealthy, too above it all to live by the rules she would impose on everyone else. Duh.

Noir later tweeted, “Most celebrity antigun [sic] activism is nothing more than, ‘I don’t want those little normal Ppl having guns around me’ elitism In [sic] hiding.” I agree with him 100 percent and he’s right on the money here. It’s all about elitism and controlling the riff raff. Guns for me, but not for thee.