YES! Tim Allen Goes On Jimmy Kimmel… Completely LEVELS Anti-Trumpers Like A BOSS! [WATCH]

Tim Allen is my favorite Hollywood guy… hands down. He’s conservative AND he’s funny. What’s not to love? He appeared on Jimmy Kimmel and did not disappoint. Don’t get me wrong… Allen is always funny, but what’s with Kimmel moronically laughing at every breath Allen took? Kimmel was right about one thing; he is indeed an idiot. The rest of the interview was all Allen who pointed out that you have to be really careful in Hollywood speaking about Donald Trump. They might beat you up because you don’t believe what everyone else believes. He said it’s like ’30s Germany. Boy, isn’t that the truth.

He also joked around that he took his little one to a parade on Santa Monica Boulevard… it was the gay parade. Firetrucks with naked men on them. He says it’s definitely not the Disney on Ice parade. Wonder if the kid will need therapy after that?

Tim Allen is always funny… watch his show ‘Last Man Standing’. It’s one of the best out there anymore. Allen won’t stand for being bullied… he’s fearless in his field. Too bad there aren’t more like him.

Tim Allen opened up briefly about what it means to be a conservative in Hollywood in 2017 during an interview with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel Thursday night, explaining that one must be “real careful” in talking about President Donald Trump or else risk being beaten up. “You’ve gotta be real careful around here. You get beat up if you don’t believe what everybody believes,” the 63-year-old Last Man Standing star told Kimmel when asked about his attendance at Trump’s inauguration in January. “This is like ’30s Germany. I don’t know what happened,” he added. “If you’re not part of the group, ‘you know what we believe is right,’ I go, ‘Well, I might have a problem with that.’” […] Allen was one of the few celebrities with positive things to say about Trump during the 2016 campaign. The comedian complimented Trump in January of last year, telling the Hollywood Reporter that Trump seemed like a candidate who “might be able to do the stuff that really needs fixing.” “Give that guy the roads, bridges, infrastructure, power grid — just have him fix that sh*t for four years. He’s good at that,” the actor said at the time. “And he’s a businessman so he understands how debt load works.” In an interview with Megyn Kelly after the election, Allen called out anti-Trump celebrities in Hollywood for being “hypocritical” during the 2016 campaign.

Allen was one of the few Hollywood big names to have anything good or supportive to say about President Trump when he was running. Allen supported Kasich, so we certainly don’t agree on everything, but he definitely leans conservative. I believe he’s a Libertarian. He is not shy about calling out Hollywood celebrities as hypocritical either. “What I find odd in Hollywood is that they didn’t like Trump because he was a bully,” Allen told Megyn Kelly. “But if you had any kind of inkling that you were for Trump, you got bullied for doing that. And it gets a little bit hypocritical to me.”

I think what concerns Allen the most out there is surveillance and the violation of our privacy. It’s everywhere now. Anyone can see their home and their car on Google these days… it’s been that way for years. Your phone, your computer and your TV are never really off and recently it has been proven that you are indeed being spied upon. I love Amazon too… but it is creepy that they profile you so in-depth. In one interview, not only did Allen call out the hypocritical left, he call out the government as well. Well done.