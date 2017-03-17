Chelsea Clinton Has New Target FOCUS – America’s Children

Chelsea Clinton has written a book inspired by Elizabeth Warren being silenced after being told to respect the rules of the Senate and refusing to do so. The book, entitled “She Persisted,” is aimed at young women in America as a means of inspiring them to “stand up” and refuse to be shut down.

Isn’t it funny how when women break the rules, they’re seen as heroes, but when men do it, it’s considered “male privilege?”

Just something interesting I noticed.

From Western Journalism:

Chelsea Clinton, daughter of failed Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, announced Thursday she will be releasing her new children’s book titled, She Persisted. The book will feature a collection of 13 women “who never took ‘no’ for an answer” and rose to prominence in American history. Featured among the women listed is Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., whose rallying cry not only inspired the creation of the book, but its title as well. The moment of inspiration came in February, when Warren refused to follow a Senate rule which forbids disparaging comments against other senators. A vote was called to censure Warren, which passed 49-43. “She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said of the discipline, While many would likely claim McConnell was justified for enforcing rules of decency and proper decorum on the Senate floor, Clinton sees it differently. “I wrote this book for everyone who’s ever wanted to speak up but has been told to quiet down — for everyone who’s ever been made to feel less than,” said Clinton. “The 13 women in She Persisted all overcame adversity to help shape our country — sometimes through speaking out, sometimes by staying seated, sometimes by captivating an audience,” Clinton continued. “With this book, I want to send a message to young readers around the country, and the world, that persistence is power,” Clinton added.

I don’t know, I think that teaching young women that the only way to get attention is to break the rules is not exactly that much of an inspiration. Especially coming from someone whose mother has “persisted” for years and has only managed to entrench herself in scandal after scandal.