Chelsea Clinton’s Pathetic Attempt To Bash Republicans In Tweet — Turns Right Onto Michelle Obama Instead!

Chelsea Clinton, daughter of former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, unknowingly took a swipe at former First Lady Michelle Obama recently while trying to be relevant on Twitter.

Clinton took to Twitter this week to warm up her pubic image and score some future running points by drawing attention to a more than obvious recent study that showed that kids in school learn better, are more attentive and better hold onto what they learn when they’re not hungry and eat nutritional food.

Clinton wrote:

“Research again confirms kids pay more attention in class & better retain what they’re taught when they’re not hungry.”

When one Twitter user couldn’t help but reply frankly to the obvious, and so like a Clinton, who thinks she’s so much smarter than she is, she used the opportunity to bash Republicans, writing that Republicans have been trying to repeal free lunches and make children’s meal times miserable.

“Sadly, many Republicans continue to argue against free school lunches & breakfasts & against nutritional support for families.”

Agreed. Sadly, many Republicans continue to argue against free school lunches & breakfasts & against nutritional support for families — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 8, 2017

Though she was evidently trying to take a swing at Republicans, Clinton ended up punching Michelle Obama, who was standing right behind her. So why? Duh! It’s because while her husband was President, Michelle had ‘worked’ to completely destroy the national school lunch program while spreading the free and reduced lunch program.

Yes, the Obama administration did overhaul the lunches of children across America. However, the changes they enforced seemed less nutritious and more like slop a Russian Gulag prisoner would eat.

Many people took to Twitter to note Clinton’s unknowing swipe at Michelle:

Maybe @MichelleObama shouldnt have pushed to make them inedible? 🤢😷🤒 pic.twitter.com/5B6BDkmrpx — Anyone but PIT 🇺🇸 (@robbyjr04) June 10, 2017

And this one:

It would help if these Michele Obama "free" lunches didn't look & taste like cardboard. Is research necessary when common sense is needed? — Steven (@stgravez) June 9, 2017

There’s a lot more where these came from…Chelsea is definitely her mother’s daughter.