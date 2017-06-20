HAH! Chelsea Clinton Says Bannon’s Joke About Sean Spicer is ‘Fat Shaming’

Unbelievably stupid. Seriously? Chelsea Clinton tried to scold Steve Bannon for jokingly ‘fat shaming’ Sean Spicer. Bannon was making a light hearted attempt to prod Spicer who is about to get promoted to head of White House communications. It was a jest, you sea hag. Talk about lacking a sense of humor. Bannon said that White House press briefings are going to be held off camera because White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer “got fatter.” That’s funny… but only if you actually have a sense of humor. Evidently Chelsea does not.

“The White House using fat shaming to justify increased opacity,” Chelsea claimed. Wow, just wow. Does she even know what ‘opacity’ means? She really is a ditz. And when people on Twitter pointed out that Bannon was indeed kidding, Clinton doubled down. What a twit. “Oh ok. So using fat shaming to avoid answering questions about increasing opacity. Got it,” she wrote, before again pointing out that the current year is 2017. And the Democrats want her to run for office. Good luck with that.

From Young Conservatives:

Proving that she has the same lack of a sense of humor as her mother, sudden Twitter aficionado Chelsea Clinton jumped to social media this week to scold presidential adviser Steve Bannon for “fat shaming” and making a fat joke about Sean Spicer. Only Chelsea didn’t understand that it was a joke. On Tuesday morning White House chief strategist Steve Bannon joked that White House press briefings are going to be held off camera because White House press secretary Sean Spicer “got fatter.” The joke was reported by The Atlantic’s Rosie Gray who wrote, “The daily appearance by the press secretary hasn’t been canceled entirely, as President Trump threatened. Instead, it’s been steadily diminished.” “Asked why the briefings are now routinely held off-camera, White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said in a text message ‘Sean got fatter,’ and did not respond to a follow-up,” Gray added. Clinton was infuriated that Bannon was “fat shamming” Sean Spicer and jumped to Twitter to attack the former Breitbart News chief. “The White House using fat shaming to justify increased opacity,” she scolded.

It figures that Chelsea Clinton would have a meltdown over something like this. Everything is something to be offended over and to tweet about. Classic idiocy from the humorless left. I’m sure Sean Spicer is laughing all over the place about this. It’s just that dumb.

Sounds to me like this is a personal insecurity. Since when does Chelsea Clinton stand up for a Republican? Especially Sean Spicer? Sometimes a joke is just a joke. I mean, look at Hillary Clinton. Point made.

The White House using fat shaming to justify increased opacity. 2017. https://t.co/pWqupoAOXu — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 20, 2017

Oh ok. So using fat shaming to avoid answering questions about increasing opacity. Got it. 2017. https://t.co/RbUSc6ipZS — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 20, 2017

Hi Jim! Just me as I was standing in line @Starbucks earlier. Fat shaming isn't a joke I find funny. Ever. https://t.co/cKIJR3UDnl — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 20, 2017