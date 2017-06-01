SHOTS FIRED! Duterte Responds To Chelsea Clinton’s TWEET About Him – Brings Up Her Daddy

President Duterte of the Philippines has made a name for himself as the Internet’s idea of the perfect President, with his complete disregard for all things politically correct and his fierce defense of the native culture and landscape.

Recently, one of Duterte’s “jokes” has made its way to the Western press after he took Chelsea Clinton to the cleaners for criticizing a sarcastic comment he made about rape.

As reported in Channel NewsAsia:

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte joked Friday that soldiers could rape up to three women, as he reassured them of his full support under his newly imposed regional martial law. Duterte, who often peppers his language with man-on-the-street curses, made the comments in jest during a speech at a military base to lift the spirits of troops tasked with quelling what he says is a fast-growing threat of Islamist terrorism. “For this martial law and the consequences of martial law and the ramifications of martial law, I and I alone would be responsible. Just do your work. I will handle the rest,” he said. “I will be imprisoned for you. If you rape three (women), I will say that I did it.”

Duterte’s main concern is with the threat of an Islamic State caliphate in Mindanao, which comprises of a large island several smaller islands on the southern portion of the Philippines and home to 20 million people. According to Wikipedia, the Philippines is overwhelmingly Christian with 92% of citizens declaring it as their religion with 5.57% of citizens calling themselves Islamic.

Just this afternoon, reports came in of a possible terrorist attack in Manila where shots and explosions were heard at a tourist complex.

Back in the cozy world of high-security Twitter, Chelsea Clinton made her very valuable opinion known:

Watch closely, because the lesson to never mess with the Filipino president might save you from being roasted, too.

The Daily Mail reports his response (emphasis mine):

These whores, they hear “rape.” Like, like Chelsea, she slammed me. I was not joking, I was being sarcastic. Listen to the speech. I do not laugh at my own jokes. I will tell her, when your father, the president of the United States, was f***ing Lewinsky and the girls in the White House, how did you feel? Did you slam your father?

Your turn, Chelsea.

h/t Breitbart