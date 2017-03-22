You’ll Be LIVID When You See a Recipient of This Year’s ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’

Chelsea Clinton is slated to get a ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ at the ripe old age of 37. It’s supposedly for her work with Alliance for a Healthier Generation, which empowers kids to develop lifelong healthy habits. I’ve never even heard of it. What about those of us who have helped the poor and needy all our lives? I guess awards only go to those like the Clintons. Corruption deserves recognition after all. And yes, I mean Chelsea. She’s following right in dear old mom’s footsteps.

The former First Daughter and future Democratic leader will receive the honor at Variety magazine’s “Women in Power” luncheon on April 18. And there will be all kinds of celebrities there… all patting themselves on the back and telling each other how great they are. These elitists will also bemoan the common man and how utterly stupid they are. Even though, they are the ones that have made them wealthy and powerful. Chelsea Clinton has done nothing to earn such an award. She is Clinton royalty and therefore the Marxists flock to her like bees to honey.

From The Hill:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Chelsea Clinton will be honored with an achievement award from Variety next month, the magazine announced Tuesday. The 37-year-old former first daughter, a vice chair of the Clinton Foundation, is rumored to be eyeing a run for a New York Senate seat in 2020 should Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D) decide to run for president, the New York Daily News reported last month. Variety, in partnership with Lifetime, will hand out the “Impact Honorees” awards during its annual “Women in Power” luncheon at the ritzy Cipriani restaurant in midtown Manhattan on April 18. Other winners this year include Gayle King of “CBS This Morning,” actresses Jessica Chastain, Blake Lively and Audra McDonald and media executive Shari Redstone. According to Variety, Clinton is being honored “for her work with Alliance for a Healthier Generation, which empowers kids to develop lifelong healthy habits.” More than 400 entertainment and media insiders are expected to attend, according to event organizers. The event will be hosted by “Saturday Night Live” cast member Vanessa Bayer.

I find it telling that “Saturday Night Live” cast member Vanessa Bayer will host the event with over 400 elitists there. That’s one party I will enjoy missing. Chelsea Clinton now has two children and is Vice Chairman of the Clinton Foundation. Which is a proven criminal organization and yet, it’s still left untouched. Interesting.

Clinton is being groomed to run for the Senate there in New York to replace Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D) in case she runs for the presidency in 2020. Chelsea is about as interesting as drying paint and just about as bright. But she has the family name, wealth and power on her side. Unfortunately, we will hear much more from her as her awards pile up. Bletch.