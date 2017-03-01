ALERT: Study Makes Terrifying Prediction About Christianity and Islam

According to various reports out there, Christians in China now outnumber the communists. Which I find rather amazing, since the communist government still suppresses Christians and other religions there. Some trends predict that China will have the largest Christian population in the world by 2030 with over 250 million adherents. But other trends are much more troubling and they deal with the Religion of Peace. Simply put, they are out-breeding everyone else.

Not only are they having millions more babies than everyone else… once you are in Islam, you never get out, because the penalty is death for doing so. Muslim fertility rates aren’t just a little higher than others… they are double that of Christians who are second to them. Islam is now the fastest growing religion in the world and that is very, very dangerous as not all Muslims are terrorists, but it is fairly evident that just about all terrorists are Muslim.

From the International Business Times:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Islam is the fastest growing religion in the world and will overtake Christianity as the most popular before the end of this century, according to an analysis of religious surveys published Tuesday by the Pew Research Center. With 1.6 billion, Muslims made up 23 percent of the world’s population, according to a 2010 Pew estimate. That figure was still some way short of the 2.2 billion Christians which comprised 31 percent of the population. However, by 2050 there could be near parity between the numbers of adherents of the two religions for the first time in history. The largest percentage of Muslims are currently in the Asia-Pacific region, rather than the Middle East and North Africa. Indonesia currently has the largest number of Muslims of any country, but that title could be taken by India by 2050. By that point, it is also projected that Muslims will also make up 10 percent of Europe’s population.

India’s Muslim population is simply exploding. If things keep going the way they are heading, by the end of this century, Islam will be the dominant religion on this planet and that should make fear run down your spine for your children and grandchildren. Once Islam becomes dominant, they will have no mercy on other religions at all. They already don’t.

Can you imagine a world controlled by Shariah law? The atrocities and abuse would be staggering. Islam would form a worldwide iron-fisted Caliphate that would be utterly merciless. Let us pray that with God’s grace this does not become a reality… ever.