Canadian Christian School Is Now Targeted For Alleged ‘Offensive’ Bible Verses

Dear Canada… what has happened to you? Cornerstone Christian Academy is a Christian school listed as an “alternate school” near Edmonton, Alberta. They take some government funding and that’s where the problem is coming from here. This is a K-12 school. The Battle River School Division last week ordered the school to stop teaching specific verses from the Bible… they were deemed ‘offensive’.

The two Bible passages that are being banned are 1 Corinthians 6:9-11 and Galatians 5:19-21. The 1 Corinthians passage states, in part, “Neither the sexually immoral nor idolaters nor adulterers nor men who have sex with men nor thieves nor the greedy nor drunkards nor slanderers nor swindlers will inherit the kingdom of God.” The passage from Galatians reads, “The acts of the flesh are obvious: sexual immorality, impurity and debauchery; idolatry and witchcraft; hatred, discord, jealousy, fits of rage, selfish ambition, dissensions, factions and envy; drunkenness, orgies, and the like.” This has to do with gay rights, sexual immorality and those who practice witchcraft.

On June 16, The Blaze reported the Battle River School Division, located near Edmonton, Alberta, had asked the K-12 Cornerstone Christian Academy to cease using two "offensive" Bible verses in its school handbook. Now, Cornerstone Christian Academy teachers and administrators are being told they must stop studying or reading any part of the Bible that could be considered offensive. The Cornerstone Christian Academy is listed as an "alternate school" and receives some government funding. According to a report by CBN News, Lauri Skori, the Battle River School Division chair, informed the chair of the Cornerstone Christian Academy, Deanna Margel, "any scripture that could be considered offensive to particular individuals should not be read or studied in school." Skori also said "any teachings that denigrate or vilify someone's sexual orientation" should be banned.

Either the school needs to cut themselves off from the funding that dictates this censorship of Christian teachings or parents should get their children out that school and fast. They are now telling the school that they basically cannot study or read the Holy Bible in a Christian school. The demands from the school division could lead to Cornerstone being removed from the district and losing public funding if not they are not met.

This is a direct violation of that school’s freedom of religion and freedom of expression. Canada doesn’t have the constitutional rights we do here, so the school will not be able to fight this unless they stop taking funding from the district. It’s not much of a Christian school if you cannot teach biblical principles and instead bow to things like homosexuality, immorality and witchcraft in the name of diversity and inclusiveness.