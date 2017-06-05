Al Gore Confronted By Chris Wallace Over Failed Climate Change Prognostications

Al and his giant carbon footprint didn’t really have an answer

(Daily Caller) “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace confronted former Vice President Al Gore on his 2006 claim that unless drastic action was taken humanity would face a “true planetary emergency” in the next decade. “Unless we take drastic measures the world would reach a point of no return within 10 years,” which Gore said would precipitate a “true planetary crisis” due to man-made global warming. Wallace pointed out it’s been 11 years since Gore made the claim in his 2006 film “An Inconvenient Truth,” and there doesn’t seem to be a planetary emergency. So did Gore admit he was wrong? Of course not!

The movie itself is a mess of politics with sketchy science, with 35 errors. Gore responded

Well we have seen a decline in emissions on a global basis. For the first time they've stabilized and started to decline. So some of the responses for the last 10 years have helped, but unfortunately and regrettably a lot of serious damage has been done. Greenland, for example, has been losing one cubic kilometer of ice every single day. I went down to Miami and saw fish from the ocean swimming in the streets on a sunny day. The same thing was true in Honolulu just two days ago, just from high tides because of the sea level rise now. We are going to suffer some of these consequences, but we can limit and avoid the most catastrophic if we accelerate the pace of change that's now beginning.

Wallace should have challenged Gore to provide physical proof of the fish swimming in the streets thing (is there any point in explaining king tides and areas that are close to sea level to start with to Warmists? Na). Surely Gore or one of his posse would have had a smartphone with a camera to document that, right? The film is alarmingly inaccurate after 10 years. But, inaccuracies are irrelevant to the Cult of Climastrology, because this isn’t about science, but politics.

Oh, and money. Gore has made himself very rich pushing his #ClimateScamBS, and would have become even richer had Trump stayed in the Paris Climate agreement. Speaking of that, here’s one graphic that puts it in perspective

It’s all about the money. The UN and other countries do not care about America’s “carbon emissions”, they care about redistributing our money.

Crossed at Pirate’s Cove. Follow me on Twitter @WilliamTeach.