Al Gore Warned Us About Hurricanes Or Something

It’s been noted many, many times by many, many Skeptics, including myself, that it was almost 12 years since the last major hurricane struck the United States, the longest period in our record without one. Furthermore, landfalling hurricane activity dropped precipitously after 2008, with. You could count them on one hand, which was also unusual. This was always expected to change. So, now we have this hot take

Al Gore warned climate change would make hurricanes worse, so why didn't we listen? https://t.co/aQUe0uUIdL pic.twitter.com/3EWFL7xuQD — Newsweek (@Newsweek) September 8, 2017

Newsweek: 'Hurricane Irma and Climate Change: Al Gore Warned Us' – https://t.co/qkmKx3eC1T — Marc Morano (@ClimateDepot) September 9, 2017

That’s right, Gore warned us there would be hurricanes during hurricane season. Surprise! Interestingly, Newsweek is also running an article saying not to blame Irma on ‘climate change.’ I guess the writers forgot to consult with each other.’

But, we also have this from Ross McKitrick (bold is mine)

Let’s not forget that even the UN IPCC refuses to create a link between these types of systems and anthropogenic climate change. This is why so many Warmists are claiming that they would happen anyhow, but that ‘climate change’ made them worse.

The climate alarmists offer a vague prediction: Hurricanes may or may not happen in any particular year, but when they do, they will be more intense than they would have been if GHG levels were lower. This is a convenient prediction to make because we can never test it. It requires observing the behaviour of imaginary storms in an unobservable world. Good luck collecting the data.

No worries, they’ll manufacture the data afterwards. And they’ll continue to blame Bad Weather when it happens (which it always will) on Other People driving fossil fueled vehicles.

I’ve been challenging Warmists to make predictions every year since 2011. Here’s 2017’s. I’d love to see the big shots on the Skeptic side challenge all the Warmists to post their predictions. They keep telling us they know what the weather will do with their computer models, so, pony up. They won’t, though, because it’s a lot easier to say “see, we told you this would happen” afterwards.

