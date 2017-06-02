BOOOM! Ted Cruz BUSTS Telsa CEO On His HYPOCRISY After SLAMMING Trump On Global Warming

While Trump supporters are busy celebrating the American withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord, businessmen who have leeched hundreds of millions from American taxpayers are upset. But not upset enough to change their own lifestyles.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX tweeted that he was taking his ball and going home never going to sit on a presidential council ever again in protest of this decision.

Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2017

Musk is the kind of guy that believes so strongly that man-made climate change due to carbon dioxide emissions is real, that he sets himself up perfectly to be knocked down by Sen. Ted Cruz.

A few hours later, Cruz decided to point out that Musk is constantly traveling on his own private jet.

In support of Paris, CA billionaires pledge to never again fly private, will only fly commercial. J/K–will quit symbolic councils instead. https://t.co/58QdYaoZVH — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 2, 2017

If the billionaire Musk really wanted to reduce emissions, he would take commercial flights or set up phone meetings instead of insisting on flying everywhere while pumping that evil carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

As reported in Breitbart,

Musk has come under fire previously for his liberal use of his private jet, which he upgraded last year from a Dassault Falcon 900 B to a Gulfstream G650 ER. It was reported in 2010 that Musk took private jets to Washington on at least 12 occasions over the course of two years to lobby the Department of Energy for a loan of $465 million, which Musk’s company Tesla was eventually granted.

Furthermore, Tesla has also landed deals that have exempted the company from up to a whopping $320 million in both Californian and U.S. federal taxes. Overall, hundreds of millions of dollars have contributed to the rise of Tesla.

This backwards relationship with the government and energy councils isn’t new. According to the Carbon Tax Center, 2016, Elon Musk supported carbon taxation, saying “the best method for addressing climate change in the automotive industry is to impose a tax on carbon dioxide emissions.”

But don’t hold your breath waiting for him to give up his own comforts, or admit that CO2 isn’t all that bad.